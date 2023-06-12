Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cyclone Biparjoy: PM Modi to hold review meeting at 1 PM today; check details

    In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' was very likely to move north-northeast and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) by June 15 noon.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday (June 12) hold a meeting to review the situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy at 1 PM, sources said. It is reportedly said that fishing activities along Gujarat's south and north coasts have been suspended and authorities were evacuating people in districts by the sea in view of Biparjoy that is likely to make landfall along the Saurashtra-Kutch coasts as a very severe cyclonic storm.

    Officials in coastal Devbhumi Dwarka said around 1,300 people have been shifted to safer places so far.

    In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' was very likely to move north-northeast and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) by June 15 noon as a 'very severe cyclonic storm' with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kilometres per hours (kmph) gusting to 150 kmph.

    Speaking to a news agency, Vineet Kumar Singh, researcher from Typhoon Research Centre, Jeju National University said, "This cyclone has again gone rapid intensification (2nd in its lifetime) and intensified by 75 kmph to reach peak intensity of 195 kmph. Biparjoy is also the strongest cyclone in Arabian Sea (including all months) after cyclone Tauktae."

    "Also, this is only the 2nd time in north Indian ocean history, that both the Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal had a category 3 or higher intensity cyclone in the same pre-monsoon season. Only such incidence was in 2019," he added.

    It is reportedly said that Biparjoy's movements have raised concerns about weak monsoon conditions till at least mid-June over interior parts of the country.

    On Thursday (June 8), the IMD had extended range forecast that showed rains picking up during last week of June and rainfall over interior parts of the country during the week of June 30 to July 6.

