MP Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi to kick-start mega Congress poll campaign 'Mahakaushal' today

The MP Congress led by Kamal Nath has prepared a plan to counter the BJP's women centric financial scheme in the name of "Nari Samman Yojana" along with cooking gas at subsidised rate of Rs 500 and electricity at cheaper rate to all kinds of consumers.

With just five months left for Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Monday (June 12) launch the poll campaign from Jabalpur. The campaign, also known as 'Mahakaushal', the Jabalpur region is turning out to be the centre of power politics.

On June 10, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) played it's masterstroke with releasing the first instalment of the newly launched 'Ladli Behna Yojana' from Jabalpur, and the opposition Congress is all set to kick-start it's campaign with a mega roadshow.

It can be seen that the Mahakaushal and Vindhya regions were untouched by Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra. Therefore, the party has decided to launch its poll campaign from Jabalpur, which holds significance due to its substantial tribal voter population.

Madhya Pradesh is divided into six regions, namely Mahakoshal, Gwalior-Chambal, Central India, Nimar-Malwa, Vindhya Pradesh and Bundelkhand. The Mahakoshal region, also known as Jabalpur division, comprises the districts of Jabalpur, Katni, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, and Chhindwara, with a total of 38 Assembly seats.

In the previous Assembly elections, the Congress secured victory in 24 of these seats, while the BJP won 13. Additionally, one seat was won by an Independent candidate. However, in the 2013 polls, the BJP emerged victorious in 24 seats, leaving the Congress with only 13 wins.