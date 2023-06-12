Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MP Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi to kick-start mega Congress poll campaign 'Mahakaushal' today

    The MP Congress led by Kamal Nath has prepared a plan to counter the BJP's women centric financial scheme in the name of "Nari Samman Yojana" along with cooking gas at subsidised rate of Rs 500 and electricity at cheaper rate to all kinds of consumers.

    MP Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi to kick-start mega Congress poll campaign 'Mahakaushal' today AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 10:51 AM IST

    With just five months left for Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Monday (June 12) launch the poll campaign from Jabalpur. The campaign, also known as 'Mahakaushal', the Jabalpur region is turning out to be the centre of power politics.

    On June 10, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) played it's masterstroke with releasing the first instalment of the newly launched 'Ladli Behna Yojana' from Jabalpur, and the opposition Congress is all set to kick-start it's campaign with a mega roadshow.

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces as cyclonic storm nears; IMD warns of wind speed to touch 150kmph

    The MP Congress led by Kamal Nath has prepared a plan to counter the BJP's women centric financial scheme in the name of "Nari Samman Yojana" along with cooking gas at subsidised rate of Rs 500 and electricity at cheaper rate to all kinds of consumers.

    It can be seen that the Mahakaushal and Vindhya regions were untouched by Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra. Therefore, the party has decided to launch its poll campaign from Jabalpur, which holds significance due to its substantial tribal voter population.

    Madhya Pradesh is divided into six regions, namely Mahakoshal, Gwalior-Chambal, Central India, Nimar-Malwa, Vindhya Pradesh and Bundelkhand. The Mahakoshal region, also known as Jabalpur division, comprises the districts of Jabalpur, Katni, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, and Chhindwara, with a total of 38 Assembly seats.

    Three dead, 7 injured in mass shooting at Maryland residence; check details

    In the previous Assembly elections, the Congress secured victory in 24 of these seats, while the BJP won 13. Additionally, one seat was won by an Independent candidate. However, in the 2013 polls, the BJP emerged victorious in 24 seats, leaving the Congress with only 13 wins.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2023, 10:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Patient assaults woman doctor amritha during treatment in Thalassery General hospital anr

    Kerala: Patient assaults woman doctor during treatment in hospital

    IAF Army simulate combat situations in central sector

    IAF, Army simulate combat situations in central sector (WATCH)

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 12 June: Fuel rates revised in some cities; check cost per litre

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 12 June: Fuel rates revised in some cities; check cost per litre

    Kerala: 11-year-old boy dies in stray dog attack in Kannur anr

    Kerala: 11-year-old boy dies in stray dog attack in Kannur

    NEET UG 2023 Result Live Updates Score, cutoff, Merit List, All India Ranking reservation criteria

    NEET UG 2023 Result: How to check score, cutoff, reservation criteria and more

    Recent Stories

    North Korea's Kim Jong Un offers 'full support' to Vladimir Putin for strategic cooperation AJR

    North Korea's Kim Jong Un offers 'full support' to Vladimir Putin for strategic cooperation

    Kerala: Patient assaults woman doctor amritha during treatment in Thalassery General hospital anr

    Kerala: Patient assaults woman doctor during treatment in hospital

    IAF Army simulate combat situations in central sector

    IAF, Army simulate combat situations in central sector (WATCH)

    Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding: Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan and more attend the gala reception RBA

    Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding: Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan and more attend the gala reception

    MHT CET Result 2023 LIVE updates: Maharashtra CET Results declared today; here's how to download scorecard AJR

    MHT CET Result 2023 updates: Maharashtra CET Results to be declared today; here's how to download scorecard

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon