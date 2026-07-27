BJP's CT Ravi taunted Siddaramaiah's decision to not contest the 2028 polls, saying the Congress veteran knows his party faces 'certain defeat.' Siddaramaiah cited his age, health, and the 'corrupted' state of politics for his decision.

CT Ravi on Siddaramaiah's Decision

BJP leader CT Ravi took a swipe at former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his announcement that he would not contest the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections, claiming the Congress veteran had realised his party was headed for a "certain defeat" in the state.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Ravi said Siddaramaiah's decision was appropriate from the standpoint of his political future. "Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is a senior leader. He is experienced. He knows that Congress's defeat in Karnataka in 2028 is certain. Congress will lose badly... In that context, the decision he has taken is a good decision from the perspective of his political health," Ravi said.

Siddaramaiah Announces Exit from Electoral Politics

His remarks came hours after Siddaramaiah announced that he would not contest the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections, citing the changing nature of politics, his advancing age and health, while asserting that he would remain active in public life.

Cites 'Corrupted' Politics and Health Reasons

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah said the political landscape had become "corrupted" and that he had decided not to contest any future elections. "Since the political field has become corrupted today, I will not contest in the 2028 assembly elections. However, remaining active in politics, I will continue to stand as a voice for the people's hardships and joys," he said.

The veteran Congress leader also said the people of Varuna constituency had urged him to contest again, but he had made up his mind to stay away from electoral politics. Reflecting on changes in the electoral process, Siddaramaiah said that in earlier elections, it was the people of the constituency who financially supported candidates, but "such a situation no longer exists."

Siddaramaiah, who is now 79, said his health no longer allowed him to campaign with the same energy as before. He noted that by the 2028 Assembly elections, he would be 82 years old, marking 50 years in active politics since beginning his public life as a taluk board member in 1978. Despite ruling out future electoral contests, Siddaramaiah said he would continue to dedicate his life to public service and remain a voice for the people.

Congress Leaders Maintain He Is Not Retiring

Congress leaders, however, maintained that Siddaramaiah was not retiring from politics. MLA Ashok Pattan said the former Chief Minister's statement was intended to encourage younger leaders and added that if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked him to contest, Siddaramaiah would do so.

Congress MLC AC Srinivasa also expressed hope that Siddaramaiah would continue serving the people through politics for many more years, saying the people of Karnataka would never abandon him. (ANI)