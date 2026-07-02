The crude oil tanker MT Sanmar Herald safely arrived at Paradip Port, Odisha, after a perilous voyage from Iraq. The vessel sustained shrapnel damage in a hostile engagement near the Strait of Hormuz but completed its journey with Indian Navy support.

A Journey of Courage and Resilience

The crude oil tanker MT Sanmar Herald successfully berthed at Paradip Port's Single Point, concluding a voyage from Iraq. The vessel, carrying Basrah crude oil, safely arrived in Odisha after enduring severe operational challenges and shrapnel damage to its bridge during a hostile engagement in the Middle East.

Paradip Port Authority, in a post on X, expressed how MT Sanmar Herald operated in continuous coordination with the Indian Navy and completed its journey despite sustaining damage while transiting near the Strait of Hormuz.

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Recognising the emotional and professional gravity of the mission, the Port Authority wrote, "A Journey of Courage, Resilience & Safe Arrival at Paradip Port. Today, MT SANMAR HERALD safely arrived at Paradip Port and berthed at SPM-I at 11:30 hrs on 01 July 2026, marking the successful completion of an extraordinary voyage through one of the most challenging geopolitical situations in recent history."

The authorities added, "After loading Basrah Medium and Basrah Heavy crude oil in Iraq, the vessel encountered the outbreak of hostilities in the Middle East. Operating under continuous coordination with the Indian Navy, the vessel endured prolonged delays, an attempted Strait of Hormuz transit, and even sustained shrapnel damage to its bridge during a hostile engagement."

Crew Commended, Safe Return Ensured

Commending the crew's professional conduct, the Port Authority said, "Throughout the ordeal, the Master and crew displayed exceptional professionalism, resilience, and commitment to safety."

Acknowledging the significance of their safe return, the Port Authority noted, "With the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the vessel successfully resumed her voyage and reached Paradip safely. Most importantly, all officers and crew members remained safe throughout the mission."

A Hero's Welcome

"On arrival, the Master and crew were warmly welcomed by representatives of Paradip Port Authority and SERPL, including the Harbour Master, with bouquets and mementoes in recognition of their courage and dedication," the post added.

Highlighting the gravity of the mission, the Paradip Port Authority wrote, "Paradip Port salutes the unwavering spirit of seafarers, whose dedication keeps global trade moving even in the most challenging circumstances. Wishing the Master and crew of MT SANMAR HERALD fair winds and safe voyages ahead."

"Wishing the Master and crew of MT SANMAR HERALD fair winds and safe voyages ahead," the post said. (ANI)