The Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) has also conveyed the matter in a separate letter to Rahul Gandhi, pointing out that it is a matter of serious concern considering his security.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has written to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, highlighting breaches of security protocol by senior party leader Rahul Gandhi during his various previous foreign visits. The Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) has also conveyed the matter in a separate letter to Rahul Gandhi, pointing out that it is a matter of serious concern considering his security. According to officials, the letter states that Gandhi, who enjoys the highest level of 'Z+' security with Advance Security Liaison (ASL) cover, failed to comply with mandatory protective measures on multiple occasions.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The CRPF noted in the letter recently served to both Rahul and Kharge that such lapses weaken the effectiveness of VVIP security arrangements and could expose him to potential risks. Sources said the CRPF raised the issue in separate letters served to the two leaders on September 10, appealing to ensure adherence to security protocols during future travels.

In its communication, the CRPF referred to Rahul Gandhi's foreign tours to countries such as Italy, Vietnam, Dubai, Qatar, London, and Malaysia.

Rahul Gandhi has often travelled abroad for personal and political engagements.

Under the "Yellow Book" protocol, individuals under high-category security cover are required to provide prior intimation to the security wing mandated to provide him cover about their movements, including foreign travel, to enable adequate protective deployment.

Officials alleged that Rahul Gandhi has not consistently followed these procedures.

This is not the first time Rahul Gandhi's security has come under scrutiny. In the past, security agencies have flagged instances where he reportedly bypassed established protocols, leading to concerns over potential threats.

The Congress party is yet to respond to the CRPF's latest communication.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)