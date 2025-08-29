After workers of the BJP and Congress party clashed in Patna, Bihar on Friday, Rahul Gandhi has emphasised the importance of truth and non-violence, stating that falsehood and violence cannot stand before it.

In a social media post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote posted in Hindi, "Truth and non-violence prevail; falsehood and violence cannot stand before them. Beat and break, as much as you want to beat and break - we will continue to protect truth and the Constitution. Satyameva Jayate."

Members of both parties clashed over alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother at a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' event in Darbhanga. Visuals from the site in Patna showed party workers attacking each other with party flags.

Congress MP KC Venugopal accused the BJP of intimidating and scaring his party workers, claiming that the BJP is "baffled" by the soaring popularity of the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar. He termed the clash incident an "act of cowardice."

In a post on social media platform X, Venugopal wrote, "Baffled by the soaring popularity of the Voter Adhikar Yatra and the groundswell of public sentiment against them, the BJP has once again unleashed its hooligans to intimidate and scare us. The attack on our Bihar PCC Office Sadaqat Ashram in Patna, led by a sitting cabinet minister and other BJP leaders, is an act of cowardice and will not deter us from continuing to expose the massive Vote Chori being carried out in the name of SIR."

He further called it an "worst form of political hooliganism" which according to him is "unforgivable."

The social media posting read, "The BJP has sensed its imminent downfall and the growing anger of the people in Bihar, and its desperation knows no limits. Attacking a party office is the worst form of political hooliganism and can never be pardoned. Such violence has no place in a democracy, and the BJP's vandalism of this scale exposes its true character. This must be condemned and protested against by all those who believe in democracy, and we call upon every citizen to rise in united protest against this brazen act."

The Congress MP demanded strict action against the perpetrators of this crime from the Bihar Police.

He wrote, "The Bihar Police must take strict and exemplary action against the perpetrators of this crime, and must arrest the ministers and leaders who led this hooliganism."

Earlier today, BJP and Congress workers clashed in Bihar's Patna over the alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother. Stones were pelted at the site as the BJP staged a protest against the Congress in front of the Congress office in Patna.

Bihar Minister and BJP leader Nitin Nabin stated that the public will give a "befitting reply" to Congress.

Nabin told ANI, "Every son of Bihar will give a befitting reply to Congress for insulting a mother. We will take revenge for this."

While Congress worker Ashutosh slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claiming that the clash happened with the government's involvement.

"A befitting reply will be given. This is happening with the government's involvement. Nitish Kumar is doing wrong," Ashutosh said.

Earlier today, Darbhanga Police arrested the man accused of hurling abuses against PM Modi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)