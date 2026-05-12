BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain calls Opposition criticism of PM Modi's 'seven appeals' unfortunate, claiming positive public response. He hits out at Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, and assures justice in the CBI probe of a murder case in West Bengal.

'Unfortunate': Hussain slams Opposition over PM's appeal

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday termed the Opposition's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "seven appeals" as "unfortunate," saying Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appeared capable of offering nothing beyond "gratuitous advice."

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Speaking to ANI, Hussain claimed that the public had responded positively to the Prime Minister's appeal, citing reduced vehicular movement, fuel conservation efforts, the beginning of carpooling practices, and lesser crowds at jewellery shops. He further criticised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders for their remarks on the issue, stating that all political parties should stand united when national interests are involved. Hussain also took a swipe at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, alleging that he seemed capable only of giving unsolicited advice.

"In response to the appeal, the entire nation has rallied behind him. Vehicular traffic on the roads has decreased, and people have begun conserving petrol and diesel. Carpooling has commenced, and even the crowds typically seen at jewellery shops have dissipated... The kind of rhetoric currently being employed by Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders is truly unfortunate. When the interests of the nation are at stake, all parties ought to stand united. Indeed, Mallikarjun Kharge seems capable of offering nothing more than gratuitous advice," he said.

On Chandranath Rath murder probe

Commenting on the murder case of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Hussain said the investigation had been handed over to the CBI and assured that no accused, irrespective of their stature, would be spared. He added that the victim's family would receive complete justice.

"The investigation into the murder of Chandranath Rath, the PA to West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari, has been handed over to the CBI. Whoever is involved--no matter how prominent a figure they may be--will not be spared, and the family will receive complete justice," he said.

What were PM Modi's seven appeals?

His remarks come after the Prime Minister made an appeal in Secunderabad on Sunday, urging citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases. He stressed the need to reduce dependence on imports and said every household should cut down on edible oil consumption and move towards natural farming to help save foreign currency and protect the environment.

Highlighting the burden of fertiliser imports, the Prime Minister said India spends a significant amount of foreign exchange on importing chemical fertilisers and urged farmers to reduce their usage.

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible. (ANI)