Despite Abhishek Sharma’s valiant 68-run knock, India suffered a batting collapse and managed just 125. Australia chased the target comfortably by four wickets, with skipper Mitchell Marsh leading from the front to seal victory in the second T20I.

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma stole the spotlight with his brilliant performance, but his valiant effort went in vain as the Men in Blue lost the second T20I of the five-match series by four wickets to Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday, October 31.

After posting a total of 125 all out in 18.4 overs, Team India failed to defend it as Australia chased down the 126-run target with 40 balls to spare, with Mitchell Marsh playing a captain's innings of 46 off 26 balls and forming an opening 51-run stand with Travis Head, who scored 28 off 15 balls. Josh Inglis (20) and Mitchell Owen (14) made valuable contributions in the middle order to guide Australia to victory,

For India, spinner Varun Chakravarthy led the bowling attack with a spell of 2/23 at an economy rate of 5.80 in four overs. Jasprit Bumrah too picked two wickets and conceded 26 runs at an economy rate of 6.5 in his spell of four overs. While Kuldeep Yadav registered figures of 2/45 at an economy rate of 13.50 in 3.2 overs.

Abhishek Sharma’s Lone Warrior Knock Amid Batting Collapse

After being put into bat first by Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh, Team India suffered an early collapse as the hosts were reduced to 49/5 in 7.3 overs, with top-order batters Shubman Gill (5), Sanju Samson (2), and Suryakumar Yadav (1) failing to make an impact. However, one batter who was not overawed by the situation was Abhishek Sharma.

Abhishek, who had a brilliant Asia Cup 2025, anchored India’s innings with his composure and calculated strokeplay, mixing aggression with maturity beyond his years. The southpaw received able support from Harshit Rana (35 off 33 balls), who was promoted to the No.7 spot, as they stitched a crucial 56-run stand for the sixth wicket to revive India’s batting from 49/5 to 105/5 before Rana’s dismissal.

Despite the batting collapse, Abhishek Sharma continued to unleash his firepower as he completed his fifty in just 23 balls. His stay at the crease was seen as a threat to Australia's bowling attack as he effortlessly found boundaries across the park, displaying his remarkable timing and confidence. India were hoping for a defendable total on the board until Abhishek Sharma’s innings came to an end after being dismissed for 68 off 37 balls at 125/9

Abhishek Sharma’s knock was the lone highlight in an otherwise disappointing batting display by Team India, showcasing his grit and emerging stature as a dependable batter top order for the Men in Blue.

Had it not been for Abhishek, Team India would have struggled to even cross the 100-run mark, as his counterattack innings gave the visitors a fighting chance in an otherwise forgettable outing at the MCG.

Abhishek Sharma Knows His Game and Identity

Following a five-wicket defeat to Australia in the second T20I, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav lauded Abhishek Sharma for his brilliant performance with the willow, stating that the youngster understands his game and identity well and should continue playing with a fearless approach that has brought him success.

“He’s been doing this for a while now. He knows his game, knows his identity, and it’s good he’s not changing it - that’s what’s brought him success,” Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation.

“Hopefully, he sticks with it and plays many more knocks like this for us,” he added.

Since 2024, Abhishek Sharma has had the most runs for Team India in T20Is, amassing 936 runs, including 2 fifties and 6 fifties, at an average of 37.44 in 26 matches. His consistent performances at the top have made him one of India’s most reliable T20I batters and is apparently in plans for next year’s T20 World Cup.