Following the tragic passing of 17-year-old Ben Austin, Australia and India observed a minute’s silence before the 2nd T20I at the MCG. Players and officials wore black armbands as a mark of respect, uniting the cricket world in his memory.

Australia and Team India have observed a minute's silence to honour 17-year-old Ben Austin ahead of the second T20I of the five-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday, October 31.

Young Ben Austin tragically passed away after the ball struck on after being struck by a cricket ball on the neck during a training session at Ferntree Gully. He was immediately taken to the hospital in critical condition, but could not survive and died after being placed on life support. Austin hailed from Victoria, which is the capital of Melbourne.

Ben Austin’s tragic death sent shockwaves not only across the Australian cricket community but also across the global cricketing fraternity, with players, fans, and officials expressing heartfelt condolences to his family and paying tribute to the young talent gone too soon. Ben Austin’s tragic death led the cricket fraternity to recall Phil Hughes, who similarly lost his life in 2014 after being struck on the neck by a bouncer during the Sheffield Shield match.

Ben Austin Honoured at MCG

Ahead of the second T20I, Australia and Team India players decided to observe a minute's silence to honour young Ben Austin as a mark of respect, with players from both sides standing in solidarity at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). In the middle of the pitch, Austin’s Victoria cap was placed on a stand near the players’ line-up area for the national anthem, with both teams paying their respects in a solemn moment of silence.

Apart from a minute's silence, Australia and Team India players, and the match officials, including on-field umpires, wore the black armbands as a tribute to the young Victorian cricketer, honouring his passion for the game.

Ben Austin was also honoured by India and Australia during the Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal as the players wore black armbands at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 30.

Ahead of the ongoing Sheffield Shield match between Victoria and Tasmania, the players also paid their respects to young Ben Austin, observing a moment of silence before the start of play, with both teams donning black armbands and placing a cap on top of a bat’s handle in his memory.

Ben Austin’s tragic demise has become more of a symbol of unity and compassion within the cricketing community, bringing players and fans together to honour his love and spirit for the game.

Team India Aims for First Win of the Series

Meanwhile, Team India is aiming for the first win of the five-match T20I series against Australia at iconic MCG Stadium. The first T20I was washed out due to persistent at Manuka Oval in Canberra. The Men in Blue were 97/1 after 9.4 overs before the umpires decided to abandon the match due to rain in Australia’s capital.

After the series opener washed out due to rain, India will be eager to make a strong comeback in the second T20I at the MCG and take an early lead in the five-match series against the hosts. After the second T20I, the next three matches of the series will be played at Hobart’s Bellerive Oval, Bill Pippen Oval in Gold Coast, and at The Gabba in Brisbane.

For the second T20I, India did not make any changes to their playing XI as they went with two specialist pacers, as many specialist spinners and all-rounders, while relying on their strong batting lineup led by captain Suryakumar Yadav. Meanwhile, Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl first.