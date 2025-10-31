Suryakumar Yadav’s poor form continued with a 1-run dismissal in the 2nd T20I vs Australia. His struggles since becoming T20I captain have sparked criticism and debate among fans over whether the added leadership pressure has affected his batting.

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav failed to make an impact in the second T20I of the five-match series against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday, October 31. Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Men in Blue in the second T20I.

After being put into bat first, Team India faced an early setback with the wickets of Shubman Gill (5) and Sanju Samson (2), leaving the visitors reeling at 23/2. After Samson’s dismissal, skipper Suryakumar Yadav walked in to bat and joined Abhishek Sharma at the crease. Suryakumar was under scrutiny due to his inconsistent performances since taking over the T20I captaincy last year, and many expected the Indian skipper to deliver a strong knock to silence critics and lead from the front.

However, Suryakumar Yadav’s struggles continue as he was dismissed for just 1 run by Australia's lead pacer Josh Hazlewood at 32/3, caught behind by Josh Inglis while attempting a drive outside off stump, further adding woes to India’s batting.

Torrid Run of Form Continues for Suryakumar

Ahead of the first T20I against Australia in Canberra, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir was not bothered by Suryakumar Yadav’s struggling form, stating that the failure is ‘acceptable’ while pursuing an aggressive approach in the shortest format of the game. In the series opener at Manuka Oval in Canberra, India's skipper showed a glimpse of his return to form when he played an unbeaten 39 off 34 balls before the match was abandoned due to rain.

However, his cheap dismissal in the Melbourne T20I reignited concerns about his dwindling confidence and form. Suryakumar Yadav has been struggling to maintain his consistency ever since he took over full-time T20I captaincy in July last year. Since July 2024, the 35-year-old has aggregated just 370 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 19.47 in 24 matches. This is a stark contrast to his performance before taking up the captaincy, wherein he amassed 2040 runs, including 3 centuries, at an average of 43.40 in 61 matches.

In the Asia Cup 2025, Suryakumar was not at his best as he could score just 72 runs at an average of 18 in six innings. His lean run of form continued into the subsequent ongoing T20I series against Australia, where his poor returns with the bat have further intensified the spotlight on his captaincy and batting form.

Before taking over the T20I captaincy, Suryakumar Yadav was a completely different player, unleashing his firepower and taking bowlers to the cleaners with his fearless strokeplay. However, since assuming leadership duties, his natural attacking instincts appeared to have been tampered with, added responsibility of captaincy.

Fans React to Suryakumar Yadav’s Cheap Dismissal

Following his 1-run dismissal against Australia in the second T20I, Suryakumar Yadav’s form once again became the focal point of discussion on social media, with fans and cricket enthusiasts frustrated over his continued struggles and questioning his ability to balance leadership duties with batting responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Team India bundled out for 125 in 18.4 overs. Opener Abhishek Sharma led India’s batting with a brilliant knock of 68 off 37 balls, including 8 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of

183.78. He formed a crucial 56-run stand for the sixth wicket with Harshit Rana, who scored 35 off 33 balls, to pull the team out of a shambolic situation of 49/5 to a respectable total before India eventually collapsed in the final overs.

For Australia, Josh Hazlewood led the bowling attack with a spell of 3/13 at an economy rate of 3.2 in four overs. Nathan Ellis (2/21) and Xavier Bartlett (2/39) picked two wickets each, while Marnus Stoinis picked a scalp.