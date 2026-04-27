CPI General Secretary D Raja urged West Bengal voters to defeat the BJP, warning a win for the party would be 'disastrous' for the state and the country. He made the appeal on the last day of campaigning for the state assembly election.

CPI's D Raja calls for BJP's defeat in West Bengal

Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja on Monday urged voters in West Bengal not to support the BJP in the State assembly election. He said it is important to defeat the party in the State and warned that a rise to power of the BJP would be "disastrous" not just for Bengal but for the entire country. Speaking to ANI, Raja said, "Today is the last day of election campaigning in West Bengal. I appeal to the people of Bengal not to support the BJP. It is important to defeat the BJP in Bengal. The BJP should not be allowed to capture power in Bengal. This will be disastrous not only for Bengal but for the entire country. That is our position."

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The first phase of polling on April 23 saw a staggering 92.35 per cent voter turnout across the State. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies. The second phase of polling will take place on April 29, and the results will be declared on May 4, along with Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Raja on Maharashtra Congress leader's remarks

Meanwhile, Raja declined to comment on Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar's remarks on the shooting episode at the White House Correspondents' Dinner comparing anger in India to that in the United States. "I have no comment on this particular statement by some Maharashtra leader. If the Indian National Congress President, Kharge or the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, says something, then I can comment. Let the Congress party react," he told ANI.

A day earlier, Wadettiwar accused Donald Trump of "ruining" the US, dragging it into the West Asia conflict. He also said that people of India are also turning against the central government; however, they are not coming out on the streets to protest.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, Vijay Wadettiwar accused Donald Trump of "ruining" the US, dragging it into the West Asia conflict. He also said that people of India are also turning against the central government; however, they are not coming out on the streets to protest. (ANI)