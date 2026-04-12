The CPI(M) in Himachal Pradesh has strongly opposed the government's decision to shift the gynaecology OPD of Shimla's Kamla Nehru Hospital, citing public inconvenience, violation of healthcare norms, and burdening the already crowded IGMC.

The Himachal Pradesh branch of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) strongly disagreed with the state government's plan to move the gynaecology outpatient department of Kamla Nehru Hospital in Shimla to the outpatient department complex of Indira Gandhi Medical College, saying it goes against the public's best interests and established healthcare standards.

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CPI(M) Cites Public Interest and Overcrowding Concerns

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Thakur, CPI(M) State Secretary Sanjay Chauhan expressed concern over the move, stating that it has triggered widespread public resentment across the state. He urged the government to immediately roll back the decision and continue operating the OPD from its existing premises.

"The decision to shift the OPD will not only inconvenience patients but also violate the guidelines laid down for Maternal and Child Health (MCH) institutions by national and international agencies," Chauhan said. He further pointed out that IGMC is already facing space constraints, with overcrowding in its OPD and ward areas. Shifting additional services to the campus, he said, would further burden the infrastructure and lead to increased difficulties for patients.

Historical Significance and Modernisation of Kamla Nehru Hospital

Describing the historical and functional significance of Kamla Nehru Hospital, Chauhan noted that the institution, formerly known as Lady Reading Hospital, was established in 1924 during the British era and has since evolved into the state's 'Premier Maternal and Child Health Centre.' The hospital currently caters to 300-400 women daily and has a capacity of around 300 beds, providing affordable and largely free healthcare services.

The CPI(M) leader also recalled that previous attempts to shift the hospital had been shelved following public opposition, after which successive governments invested in its modernisation and expansion. He cited that a new building constructed at a cost of ₹22 crore in 2013 is already equipped with OPD, emergency operation theatres, and laboratory facilities.

Chauhan further referred to ongoing and proposed expansion plans under the third phase, which include the construction of advanced facilities such as operating theatres, IVF centres, and private wards.

Concerns Over Repurposing Hospital Site

Raising concerns over reports suggesting that the existing hospital site may be repurposed for constructing accommodation for legislators, he said such a move would hurt public sentiment and deprive women of accessible healthcare services.

"Given the emotional and practical importance of this hospital for the people of Shimla and the state, the government must respect public sentiment and ensure that healthcare services are not disrupted," Chauhan added.

Demand for Rollback and Expansion

The CPI(M) has demanded that the government not only withdraw the shifting decision but also expedite the planned modernisation and expansion of Kamla Nehru Hospital to strengthen maternal and child healthcare services in the state.

(ANI)