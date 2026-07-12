Gir Somnath police suspended four personnel for negligence after a mob attacked a State Monitoring Cell (SMC) team during a raid in Veraval. The incident on July 8 saw an officer fire warning shots, and FIRs have been filed against 34 people.

4 Cops Suspended for Negligence After Attack on Raiding Team

Gir Somnath police administration on Sunday initiated major disciplinary action against four personnel attached to the Veraval City Police for negligence in the line of duty, following the recent attack on a State Monitoring Cell (SMC) team in Veraval, Gir Somnath.

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This move follows an investigation into a violent incident on July 8, during which a mob attempted to target a raiding team from the State Monitoring Cell (SMC). The police noted that the incident occurred on July 8, when a mob attempted to obstruct an SMC raid, forcing an officer to fire two warning shots into the air to disperse the crowd and protect the team.

In the aftermath of the violence, Superintendent of Police Jaideepsinh Jadeja ordered the suspensions, while authorities have registered two separate FIRs against 34 identified individuals and numerous others involved. The suspended officers include two Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) and two Head Constables from the Veraval City Police, the police said.

"On July 8, 2026, a raid was conducted by the State Monitoring Cell (SMC) in the Koliwada area of Veraval. During this raid, a mob attempted an attack, forcing an SMC officer to fire two rounds into the air. In this matter, two separate FIRs were registered against a total of 34 individuals at the Veraval City Police Station. Regarding the aforementioned incident, as the personnel performing duties in the Veraval City Police Station (D-Staff) showed negligence in their duty, the following employees have been suspended effective today by the orders of Superintendent of Police, Jaideepsinh Jadeja," a press note by the Office of the Superintendent of Police, Gir Somnath read.

CM Welcomes New Police Sub-Inspectors

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel urged the newly appointed Unarmed Police Sub Inspectors to serve with dedication, integrity and a spirit of public service while upholding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of "Nagrik Devo Bhava" and "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam."

To further strengthen law and order in the State, 449 more Unarmed PSIs were appointed to the Gujarat Police Force. An appointment letter distribution ceremony for these newly appointed officers was held in Gandhinagar, said a release.

Addressing the newly appointed Police Sub-Inspectors, the Chief Minister said that no state can achieve development without peace and security. He added that Gujarat's reputation as a national role model and a global destination for investment, trade and industry has been made possible by the strong contribution of the police force in maintaining law and order.

He emphasised that, "You have now joined the police force, and it is your responsibility to serve society in a manner that brings pride to your family, your community and the nation." He added that the police hold a respected place in society, and their very presence gives people confidence that justice will be served.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister and other dignitaries released new criminal law publications and training manuals. An in- house e-module initiative developed by the Police Department was also launched. (ANI)