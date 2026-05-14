Posters appeared in Kannur demanding action against CPI(M) leaders for alleged fund embezzlement. Concurrently, posters in Wayanad targeted Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi over delays in appointing a Congress CM despite a UDF victory in Kerala.

CPI(M) Under Fire in Kannur

Fresh posters demanding action over alleged embezzlement of funds raised in the name of slain CPI(M) worker CV Dhanaraj surfaced across Payyannur municipality in Keralam's Kannur district, intensifying pressure on the party leadership. The posters, which appeared on Wednesday, urged the CPI(M) leadership to "respect public sentiment" and take action and expel those allegedly involved in misappropriating the martyrs' fund.

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"Respect the people's sentiment. Expel those who misappropriated the martyrs' fund from the party. Make the accounts public," the posters read. The latest development comes amid controversy surrounding allegations that funds collected in the name of slain party worker CV Dhanaraj were misused. The posters appeared in several parts of Payyannur municipality, indicating that party cadres in Kannur remain dissatisfied over the handling of the issue by the leadership.

Congress Faces Ire Over CM Delay

Meanwhile, posters had also appeared near the Wayanad District Congress Committee office in Keralam which targeted Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the party high command, as suspense over Keralam's next Chief Minister continues. Locals expressed disappointment over the constant delay by the Congress party in the appointment of a Chief Minister and the formation of the State government.

One of the posters stated, "Mr Rahul and Priyanka, forget Wayanad. You won't win again from here. "Another noted, "Mr Rahul, KC might be your bag bearer, but people of Keralam never forgive you." Congress leaders have been tight-lipped about the decision-making and ongoing deliberations. This comes after the landslide victory of the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress in Keralam. UDF secured 102 seats out of 140 seat Keralam assembly in the recently concluded elections. Despite achieving such a decisive majority, the UDF has yet to name its candidate for Chief Minister in the state, which has drawn criticism from opposition parties. (ANI)