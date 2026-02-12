CPI MP P. Sandosh Kumar said his party fully supports the nationwide trade union strike against the Centre's labour codes. He alleged the government tried to suppress the protest and also backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks.

CPI Backs Nationwide Labour Strike

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P. Sandosh Kumar on Thursday said that his party would extend full support to the trade unions that have called for a nationwide protest against the central government's labour-related policies.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said the CPI stands firmly with millions of workers who are opposing the implementation of the labour codes. He alleged that the government has attempted to suppress the strike but asserted that the United Action Council of Workers remains strong. "CPI is in full support of the general strike by the millions of Indian workers who are against the withdrawal of the labour codes. We extend our support to the working class. The government has tried its level best to suppress this strike, but the United Action Council of Workers is very strong," P Sandosh Kumar said.

MP Slams Centre's Foreign, Economic Policies

The CPI MP also said he supported Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the issue. Criticising the Union government's foreign and economic policies, Kumar questioned the leadership of the country's key offices. "I am in full support of statements made by Rahul Gandhi...What a tragedy! Who is the actual PM, foreign minister and commerce minister of the country? Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar and PM Modi are acting equal to Trump. So Trump is acting as the foreign minister, commerce minister and the PM of India. This is a tragedy of pout times. We have to uphold the dignity of the nation," he said.

Opposition Protests Against Central Policies

Opposition MPs on Thursday protested in favour of the Bharat Bandh called by trade unions to oppose various central policies outside the Makar Dwar in the parliament.

Workers and farmers across India participated in a nationwide strike called today to protest central government policies, including labour codes, trade agreements, privatisation, and other measures perceived as anti-worker and anti-farmer. This comes amidst the ongoing tussle between the government and the opposition over the India-US interim trade in the current budget session.