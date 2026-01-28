The NIA has chargesheeted Lakshman Paswan, the fifth accused in a Bihar case of attempting to revive the banned CPI (Maoist) in the Magadh zone. He is accused of collecting levy, providing logistical support, and inciting people to join the outfit.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted a key accused in a Bihar case of attempted revival of the banned Communist Party of India (CPI) (Maoist) or naxal terror organisation in the Magadh zone. Lakshman Paswan is the fifth accused to be chargesheeted under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on charges of his active involvement in the collection of levy from business establishments for providing logistical support to naxal cadres and for his engagement in organising meetings for inciting and coercing people into joining the terror outfit.

Details of Charges

The accused's activities were aimed at strengthening and re-energising the organisation in the Magadh region, which NIA established through a meticulous probe.

Case Background and Other Accused

Lakshman was arrested by the NIA from Lutua in the Gaya district of Bihar in August 2025. NIA had initially chargesheeted top Naxal leaders Pramod Mishra (Politburo member) and Anil Yadav (Sub-Zonal Commander) in February 2024, followed by two supplementary chargesheets against Binod Mishra and Rakesh Kumar alias Bihari Paswan in September 2024 and February 2025 respectively. All four were previously arrested by the NIA.

The state police had initially filed a case against Pramod Mishra and Anil Yadav in August 2023, following a search operation at the house of Binod Mishra, where they were holding a meeting to further their CPI (Maoist) revival agenda. The NIA, which had subsequently taken over the case from the state police on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, is currently investigating the role of Lakshman's associates and other co-accused in the case. (ANI)