CPI extends support to Arvind Kejriwal in ordinance war with Centre

On Wednesday, CM Arvind Kejriwal met General Secretary of Communist Party of India D Raja, to seek CPI's support on the Centre's ordinance against Delhi government. From May 23, Kejriwal embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the Ordinance.

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja on Wednesday (June 14) extended its support to Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government on the issue of services ordinance brought by the Centre. The CPI leader announced support after meeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing a press conference with CM Kejriwal, Raja said, "Our party (CPI) supports the Delhi government on this issue. We will oppose the ordinance (on control of services in Delhi) inside and outside the Parliament."

Money laundering case: Senthil Balaji undergoes Coronary Angiogram, bypass surgery advised

On Wednesday, CM Arvind Kejriwal met General Secretary of Communist Party of India D Raja, to seek CPI's support on the Centre's ordinance against Delhi government. From May 23, Kejriwal embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the Ordinance.

So far, CM Kejriwal met with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

Mumbai to celebrate 'No Honking Day' today; violators to face THESE actions

On May 19, the ordinance issued by the Centre that set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority, bringing back executive control over matters related to services to its domain.

It was issued close on the heels of a Supreme Court verdict on May 11, through which the Delhi government was given the executive control over service-related matters, including the transfers and postings of Delhi government officers but excluding those related to police, public order and land.