Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CPI extends support to Arvind Kejriwal in ordinance war with Centre

    On Wednesday, CM Arvind Kejriwal met General Secretary of Communist Party of India D Raja, to seek CPI's support on the Centre's ordinance against Delhi government. From May 23, Kejriwal embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the Ordinance.

    CPI extends support to Arvind Kejriwal in ordinance war with Centre AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 2:34 PM IST

    Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja on Wednesday (June 14) extended its support to Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government on the issue of services ordinance brought by the Centre. The CPI leader announced support after meeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

    Addressing a press conference with CM Kejriwal, Raja said, "Our party (CPI) supports the Delhi government on this issue. We will oppose the ordinance (on control of services in Delhi) inside and outside the Parliament."

    Money laundering case: Senthil Balaji undergoes Coronary Angiogram, bypass surgery advised

    On Wednesday, CM Arvind Kejriwal met General Secretary of Communist Party of India D Raja, to seek CPI's support on the Centre's ordinance against Delhi government. From May 23, Kejriwal embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the Ordinance.

    So far, CM Kejriwal met with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

    Mumbai to celebrate 'No Honking Day' today; violators to face THESE actions

    On May 19, the ordinance issued by the Centre that set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority, bringing back executive control over matters related to services to its domain.

    It was issued close on the heels of a Supreme Court verdict on May 11, through which the Delhi government was given the executive control over service-related matters, including the transfers and postings of Delhi government officers but excluding those related to police, public order and land.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2023, 2:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty (FF-53) June 14 2023: Check the prize money winners Here anr

    Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty (FF-53) June 14 2023: Check the prize money HERE

    Live-in relationship is not recognised as marriage, can't seek divorce: Kerala HC anr

    Live-in relationship is not recognised as marriage, can't seek divorce: Kerala HC

    Money laundering case: Senthil Balaji undergoes Coronary Angiogram, bypass surgery advised AJR

    Money laundering case: Senthil Balaji undergoes Coronary Angiogram, bypass surgery advised

    Kerala: 16-year-old suffers severe injuries after being chased by stray dogs anr

    Kerala: 16-year-old suffers severe injuries after being chased by stray dogs

    Opinion Twitter's dubious track record: Should Jack Dorsey's views matter?

    Twitter's dubious track record: Should Jack Dorsey's views matter?

    Recent Stories

    football Real Madrid unveils home kit for 2023/24 season with a special touch osf

    Real Madrid unveils home kit for 2023/24 season with a special touch

    Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty (FF-53) June 14 2023: Check the prize money winners Here anr

    Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty (FF-53) June 14 2023: Check the prize money HERE

    Kantara 2 Update: Rishab Shetty's movie to go on floors soon; read details RBA

    Kantara 2 Update: Rishab Shetty's movie to go on floors soon; read details

    Live-in relationship is not recognised as marriage, can't seek divorce: Kerala HC anr

    Live-in relationship is not recognised as marriage, can't seek divorce: Kerala HC

    oneplus 11r Samsung galaxy s22 motorola edge 30 ultra 5 best smartphones YOU can buy under Rs 50000 gcw

    OnePlus 11R to Samsung Galaxy S22: 5 best smartphones YOU can buy under Rs 50,000

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon