Money laundering case: Senthil Balaji undergoes Coronary Angiogram, bypass surgery advised

Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji on Wednesday (June 14) underwent Coronary Angiogram following a lengthy sessions of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) linked to a money laundering case. The state government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai informed that the DMK leader underwent Coronary Angiogram and bypass surgery is advised at the earliest.

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate carried out raids at Balaji's Karur residence and his office at the state secretariat and later took the DMK leader for questioning. After Balaji complained of chest pain, the ED brought Balaji to the Omandurar government hospital in Chennai for a medical examination amid tight security in the early hours today.

Balaji was seen writhing in pain while lying in a car, surrounded by protesting supporters. Many DMK leaders, including Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, stepped up the attack against ED stating that Balaji was tortured and such long hours of questioning was completely unnecessary.

The Tamil Nadu CM charged the ED officials of "enacting a drama" in the name of enquiry and accused them of "physically and mentally troubling" Balaji.

In a statement, CM Stalin said, "They had pressured him to the point of him suffering a chest pain." The statement comes hours after the ED arrested Balaji in a money laundering probe following raids at his premises and hours long questioning since Tuesday.

ED officials had done so till 2 am before taking Balaji to a hospital and he is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) right now, the Chief Minister added.

He questioned the need for such a long probe even after Balaji assuring full cooperation to the probe and asked "if such an inhumane action by the ED officials is warranted".

DMK MP and lawyer NR Elango, who was also present there, said, "I saw him (Senthil Balaji) when he was shifted to ICU. Doctors are evaluating his health condition. It is a procedure when a person says he has been assaulted the doctor needs to note down all the injuries and will know after seeing the report. Officially we have not been informed (by ED) that he has been arrested."

