    Cow urine may contain harmful bacteria, unfit for humans, claims top animal research body IVRI

    According to a research conducted by Bhoj Raj Singh of the institution and three PhD students, healthy cows and bulls' urine samples included at least 14 different types of dangerous bacteria, with Escherichia coli—which may cause stomach infections—being the most often observed.

    Cow urine may contain harmful bacteria unfit for humans claims top animal research body IVRI gcw
    The prestigious ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), situated in Bareilly, has conducted research that suggests fresh cow urine may contain potentially hazardous germs and is not suited for direct human ingestion. However, the study by the animal research institution also found that specific germs responded better to buffalo urine.

    The results of the peer-reviewed study were published on the public research website Researchgate. Speaking to a leading media outlet, Singh, who heads the department of epidemiology at the institute, said "Statistical analysis of 73 urine samples from cows, buffaloes, and humans suggest that antibacterial activity in buffalo urine was far superior than in cow urine."

    "We collected urine samples from local dairy farms of three types of cows -- Sahiwal, Tharparkar, and Vindavani (cross breed) -- as well as buffaloes and humans," he added. 

    The investigation, which took place between June and November 2022, showed that a significant number of urine samples from apparently healthy people contain potentially dangerous microorganisms. Notably, cow urine is widely sold in the Indian market without the food safety and standards authority of India (FSSAI) trademark by many suppliers.

