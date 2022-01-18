India records 2,38,018 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 14.43%; Omicron tally at 8,891

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 158.04 crore vaccine doses have been provided thus far as part of the statewide COVID vaccination campaign.

The Union Health Ministry reported on Tuesday that India recorded a single-day increase of 2,38,018 new CVID-19 cases. The death toll has risen to 4,86,761 after 310 coronavirus patients died in the last 24 hours. According to data updated at 8 a.m., a total of 8,891 instances of the Omicron variety had been found throughout 29 states and union territories, up 8.31% from Monday. The number of COVID-19 instances that are still active has risen to 17,36,628.

Active COVID cases are for 4.62 percent of all infections, according to the government, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 94.09 percent. The daily positivity rate was 14.43 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was 14.92 percent, according to the health ministry. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 158.04 crore vaccine doses have been provided thus far as part of the statewide COVID vaccination campaign.

According to data as of 8 a.m., 16,49,143 coronavirus tests were performed in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to over 70.54 crores. The country's third wave of Covid infections has pushed up daily case counts, with Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata reporting particularly high numbers of cases. The increase has compelled governments to reinstate restrictions on public movement that had been lifted following the second wave.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 immunisation campaign for children aged 12 to 14 is expected to begin by the end of February, according to Dr. NK Arora, Chairman of India's COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI). The government's goal, according to Dr. Arora, is to finish the first dosage of the Covid vaccination campaign for the 15-18 age group by the end of January and begin inoculating the targeted teens' group with the second dose in the first week of February.