    Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine to cost Rs 800 at private hospitals, Rs 325 at govt centre

    Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine will cost Rs 800 plus taxes at private hospitals and slots can now be booked on CoWin's portal. The intranasal vaccine, which has been earlier approved both as a booster shot for those fully vaccinated with Covaxin or Covishield, as well as a primary vaccine for a full two-dose course against Covid-19, would be available at private vaccination centres by the end of January.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 27, 2022, 2:18 PM IST

    One of the Covid vaccine producers, Bharat Biotech, has released the price of the nasal vaccination for the general public. According to Bharat Biotech, private institutions will charge Rs 800 for one dosage of the vasal vaccine plus taxes, and the state and central governments can purchase the nasal vaccine for Rs 325. For anyone above the age of 18, the nasal vaccination iNCOVACC will be introduced during the fourth week of January. The vaccination booking slots are currently available on the CoWin portal.

    The nasal vaccine, BBV154, had been given the go-ahead by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in November for limited usage as a heterologous booster dosage for those above the age of 18 in an emergency case.

    The intranasal vaccine is another another illustration of India's strength in research and development in the field of vaccine development. Second, it is simple to give and increases the respiratory tract's immunological barriers, which prevent respiratory infections from entering the body.

    As one of the choices for a prophylactic dosage, the intranasal vaccination is now recognised and advised, according to Dr. NK Arora, head of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

    iNCOVACC is the world’s first Intranasal vaccine for Covid to receive approval for the primary 2-dose schedule, and as a heterologous booster dose. Its phase III trials (as a 2-dose regimen) were conducted for safety, immunogenicity in 3100 subjects, in 14 trial sites across India.

    Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned people against becoming complacent and asked them to wear masks in crowded areas. He also gave officials the go-ahead to tighten security procedures, particularly at international airports.

