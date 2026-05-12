Initial reports suggest the two young cousins accidentally fell into a local stream while playing. The area was also hit by heavy rain and strong winds in the evening.

Malappuram: In a heartbreaking incident in Pookkottur's Pilakkal area, two young children have died after falling into a stream. The boys were cousins, Aadil Hirash, who was seven years old, and Mohammed Fausan, who was just four.

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The family was visiting a relative's house for a get-together. The accident is believed to have happened sometime around noon. When the children went missing in the evening, their parents started searching for them. Tragically, they were found drowned in the nearby stream.

The initial thinking is that the kids likely fell into the water by accident while they were playing. The situation was made worse by heavy rain and strong winds that hit the area later in the evening.

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