All nine accused in the 2019 Pollachi sexual abuse case have been convicted by a Mahila Special Court in Coimbatore.

In a landmark judgment, a Mahila Special Court in Coimbatore has convicted all nine accused in the notorious Pollachi sexual abuse case. The case, which dates back to 2019, involved a gang of men who exploited and blackmailed women under the guise of friendship.

Justice Nandhini Devi found the accused – Thirunavukarasu, Sabareesan, Vasantha Kumar, Satish, Manivannan, Haranpaul, Babu, Arulanantham, and Arun Kumar – guilty under multiple sections of the law. The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment later today.

The case came to light after a survivor filed a theft complaint, which led to the discovery of a larger, organized sexual abuse ring. The incident sparked widespread outrage across Tamil Nadu, with videos of the assaults going viral and triggering protests and political backlash.

The investigation, initially handled by the Crime Branch-CID, was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) due to mounting public pressure. During the trial, the government counsel presented over 50 witnesses, 200 documents, and 400 pieces of digital evidence. Eight survivors testified in court, while the accused responded to 50 questions in writing.

Public Prosecutor Surendra Mohan emphasized the gravity of the prosecution's arguments, stating that the case involved "heinous crimes against women" and seeking maximum sentencing. The prosecution has also requested compensation for the victims, acknowledging the trauma they endured.

The CBI's meticulous investigation, which included retrieving erased digital evidence and confirming the authenticity of videos, played a crucial role in securing the conviction. The prosecution cited a key Supreme Court precedent, which states that no leniency should be shown in sexual abuse cases.

Defense lawyer Pandiyan requested leniency for the accused, citing their age, health, and family circumstances. However, the court's guilty verdict marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice for the survivors and sends a strong message against sexual abuse and exploitation.