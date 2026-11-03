Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited Narela to oversee housing, infrastructure, and security projects, urging officials to provide essential civic amenities and fast-track developments to support the sub-city’s emergence as an education hub.

LG Reviews Narela Development and Infrastructure

Delhi LG, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, on Monday visited Narela and reviewed the various initiatives being undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for development and infrastructure augmentation of the sub-city. He also took stock of the ancillary works being undertaken by Delhi Police with regard to security, MCD with regard to sanitation and other services, DJB with regard to water supply and sewerage and the Transport Department with regard to DTC transit connectivity.

Underlining that the people of Delhi had exhibited robust appetite for the ready-to-move-in flats, reflected in their unprecedented brisk sales, the LG emphasised that it was the duty of all agencies and stakeholders to ensure that the people who buy these houses are provided with all required civic amenities and security. He also commended the DDA for bringing in innovative schemes, including discounts on flats in Narela with an aim of providing affordable housing to the people of Delhi.

Focus on Security and Civic Amenities

Inspecting DDA’s ready-to-move-in flats in Pocket 11, Sectors A1-A4, the Delhi LG directed senior officials of DDA to take all necessary steps to provide built-up spaces to the police so that police stations, chowkis and beats could be made operational at the earliest. He underlined that strengthening police presence in the area will help effectively curb criminal and drug-related activities. He emphasised that a stronger local police presence would help enhance public safety, improve surveillance and instil a greater sense of security among residents. He stressed that housing development must go hand in hand with essential public facilities, well-maintained public spaces and adequate security measures.

The LG emphasised that no laxity in providing all necessary services to the residents will be tolerated and said that he would continuously monitor the rollout of infrastructure and services in the area. It may be noted that the DDA has been successfully making residential flats available to the people of Delhi through its various schemes like Shramjeevi and Karmajeevi Awas Yojana, etc., which have witnessed huge demand from the people, with flats being sold within hours of the opening of registration.

Future Educational and Urban Growth

He also inspected the land allotted to State universities in Sectors G7/G8 for the development of an integrated Education Hub and reviewed the preparedness of Sector 8B (Zone P-II), which has become the first sector to attain 70 per cent contiguous pooled land under the Land Pooling Policy. The proposed 138-hectare Education Hub, envisaged under the Master Plan for Delhi-2047, is planned as an integrated centre for higher education, research, innovation, vocational training and employment generation.

The Delhi LG emphasised the need to expedite development to enable Narela to emerge as a major educational destination. He stated that development in the sub-city under the Land Pooling Policy would catalyse sustainable and planned urban growth, contributing to the vision of a Viksit Dilli and, in turn, a Viksit Bharat.