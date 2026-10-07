The Saket District Court has ordered Tihar Jail authorities to provide security for Aaftab Poonawala after he alleged receiving death threats from inmates, emphasizing that the safety of an undertrial prisoner is a top judicial priority.

Court Intervention in Tihar Jail Security

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, has alleged death threats and threats of bodily harm by jail inmates in Tihar Jail. In view of the allegations, the Saket District Court has directed the jail authorities to ensure his safety and security and to change his ward or cell if required. The court also called for a status report from the concerned jail superintendent.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi is recording Prosecution evidence on a day-to-day basis in the trial against Aaftab Amin Poonawala. During the hearing on Monday, the accused submitted that presently he is lodged in Jail No. 4A, Tihar Jail, Delhi, which is a special cell, but it also happens to be the punishment ward.

Details of Alleged Threats

The accused further submits that for the past 10 days, a few of the inmates have repeatedly imparted death threats to cause bodily harm to him, that they will slash his face with improvised weapons, sua. The accused expressed his concerns about his safety and security within the prison. He also gave the names of five inmates who are imparting death threats to him. The court redacted the names of those inmates for the safety of the accused, Aaftab.

Judicial Directives to Jail Authorities

After hearing the submissions, the court directed the concerned Jail Superintendent to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of the accused. Further, if required, the accused may be kept in a separate ward and/or cell away from the notorious inmates, the court said. "Needless to remind the Jail Superintendent and all the concerned authorities that the safety of an undertrial prisoner is a top priority and one of the hallmark principles of the criminal justice system. It is the duty of the State to keep Under Trial Prisoners (UTPs) safe and secure, which is within the realm of a right to fair trial of an accused," the Court said in the order of November 2.

The court has directed that a status report be filed by the concerned Jail Superintendent at the earliest. "Let a copy of the order be transmitted to the concerned Jail Superintendent and also to the IO/SHO PS Mehrauli for information and compliance," the court ordered.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)