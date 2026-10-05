A woman has claimed receiving a cash-on-delivery (COD) parcel she never ordered, sparking concern on X after she allegedly discovered a torn, used kurta inside the package.

A woman has claimed receiving a cash-on-delivery (COD) parcel she never ordered, sparking concern on X after she allegedly discovered a torn, used kurta inside the package. X user Kiran Manral said the parcel was delivered through Delhivery and carried her correct name, phone number and address. However, she claimed the package did not contain clear details about the sender, leaving her puzzled about who had sent it.

According to Kiran, the parcel arrived on a COD basis, and her son paid for it before opening the package. The family was left stunned when they discovered what she described as a “half-torn used kurta” inside.

Sharing her experience on X, Kiran questioned how such an unsolicited parcel could have reached her and whether others may have fallen victim to similar incidents. She wrote, “I have no clue who the sender is. I wonder how many folks have been scammed this way.”

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Calling the incident an “elaborate scam”, Kiran also raised concerns over the possibility of unsuspecting customers being tricked into paying for parcels they never ordered. She stressed that while the amount involved was small, the issue was about more than just the money.

Kiran wrote, " It's a small amount but just the principle of the thing."

The post also caught the attention of Delhivery’s helpdesk, which responded to her complaint on X. The company acknowledged the issue and said it had been forwarded to its internal team for investigation.

Delhivery's helpdesk wrote, "Hi Kiran, we acknowledge your concern regarding the mismatched item in your delivered shipment and apologise for the inconvenience caused. This has been forwarded to our internal team for review, and we will update you shortly with the resolution."

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The incident has since triggered questions about unsolicited COD deliveries and the need for customers to verify parcels before making payments, particularly when they have not placed an order.