A Canadian YouTuber was slapped by an Indian man during a livestream at a 7-Eleven store in Vietnam after a heated confrontation erupted over alleged racist remarks and filming without consent.

A Canadian YouTuber was slapped by an Indian man during a livestream at a 7-Eleven store in Vietnam after a heated confrontation erupted over alleged racist remarks and filming without consent. YouTuber John Ly, who goes by JohnWhatsGoingOn online, was livestreaming from Saigon when he began recording two Indian men inside the convenience store. The men repeatedly objected to being filmed and asked him to stop, but John allegedly refused and continued recording them while using expletives.

The confrontation quickly grew tense as one of the men confronted the YouTuber over the recording. “This is not New Delhi,” John told one of the men, who was shopping inside the store.

“You know where I am from. Keep the camera away,” the man replied, questioning John about privacy laws and demanding that he stop filming.

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“You’ve been here all day, making content. You don’t know [expletive],” the man said as John continued pointing his camera at him. He then asked the YouTuber to put the camera away and speak to him directly.

The situation escalated further when the second Indian man stepped in. “You are f***ing racist,” he told John before pushing him. As the two men demanded that the YouTuber leave the store, John responded, “I know where you work. I know your restaurant.”

“Keep the camera away,” the men repeatedly told him as John was pushed towards the exit. Despite the confrontation turning increasingly aggressive, the YouTuber continued smiling and recording the exchange.

“You are monetising hate,” one of the men told him before another man slapped John.

Rather than ending the broadcast, the YouTuber continued livestreaming the confrontation. As the heated exchange continued inside the store, John said, “No one likes Indians out here,” before appearing to leave the premises.

The footage has since gone viral across social media, triggering a fierce debate over the confrontation and the events that led to the physical altercation.