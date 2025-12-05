Alleged absconding accused Shubham Jaiswal has approached the Allahabad High Court for arrest protection in a high-profile codeine cough syrup trafficking case. The hearing was deferred after new BNS sections were invoked against him.

Alleged Trafficker Seeks Arrest Protection

In the high-profile codeine-based cough syrup trafficking case, alleged absconding accused Shubham Jaiswal has approached the Allahabad High Court seeking protection from arrest. However, the petition could not be heard on Thursday, as the matter was deferred to next week.

Hearing Deferred After New BNS Sections Invoked

During the proceedings, the State informed the court that, apart from the NDPS Act, additional sections under (BNS) have now been invoked in the case. Following this submission, the petitioner's counsel requested the court to pass over the matter, a request that the bench accepted.

Background of the Trafficking Case

Shubham Jaiswal, who faces cases in Varanasi and Ghaziabad, has sought quashing of the FIR and a stay on his arrest. An FIR under the NDPS Act was registered on November 15, 2025 at Varanasi's Kotwali police station, naming Shubham, his father Bhola Prasad Jaiswal, and 28 others in the trafficking of banned codeine-laced cough syrup.

Action Against Co-accused

Meanwhile, Bhola Prasad Jaiswal has also challenged the FIR in the High Court. He was recently arrested by Sonbhadra Police from Kolkata, signalling intensified action against the alleged smuggling network.

Future Court Proceedings

Several other accused have also approached the Allahabad High Court in the same case, seeking relief. With the hearing now shifted to next week, the court is expected to take up arguments on FIR quashing, the addition of BNS sections, and protection from arrest in the coming days.