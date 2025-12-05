The Union Government has implemented several measures to tackle air pollution from paddy stubble burning in NCR and North India, including a Crop Residue Management scheme since 2018-19 providing financial aid for machinery and CHCs.

The Union Government has taken multiple measures to curb air pollution caused by paddy stubble burning in the National Capital Region (NCR) and other parts of North India, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh, informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The Minister said that air pollution in NCR results from multiple factors, including vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, construction and demolition dust, biomass burning, municipal solid waste burning, and stubble burning, among others.

Crop Residue Management Scheme

Recognising the role of paddy stubble burning as an episodic contributor to poor air quality, the government has been implementing a Central Sector Scheme on Crop Residue Management (CRM) since 2018-19. Under the scheme, 50% financial assistance is provided to farmers for purchasing machinery for crop residue management. In contrast, rural entrepreneurs, farmer cooperatives, Self Help Groups (SHGs), Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), and Panchayats receive 80% support for setting up Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs).

Support for Paddy Supply Chain

Financial aid of up to 65% is also available for paddy supply chain projects for machinery such as high-horsepower tractors, cutters, balers, rakers, loaders, and telehandlers, a release said.

Scheme's Scale and Impact

From 2018-19 to 2025-26, the Central Government has released Rs. 4,090.84 crore to states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi, for CRM initiatives. More than 3.45 lakh crop residue machines have been provided to farmers, and over 43,270 Custom Hiring Centres have been established.

Inter-Ministerial Efforts for Biomass Utilisation

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) also provides one-time financial support for establishing pelletisation and torrefaction plants to promote the utilisation of paddy straw. The Ministry of Power has launched the National Mission on the Use of Biomass in coal-based thermal power plants to encourage co-firing of biomass pellets. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy provides central financial assistance for setting up waste-to-energy plants. At the same time, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has launched schemes for biomass aggregation and advanced biofuel projects under the 'Pradhan Mantri JI-VAN Yojana'.

Regulatory Directives and Positive Outcomes

The Minister highlighted that the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed states to provide rent-free CRM machines to small and marginal farmers. Coordinated efforts in Punjab and Haryana have resulted in an estimated 90% reduction in stubble-burning incidents during the 2025 paddy-harvesting season compared to 2022.

Broader Economic and Environmental Benefits

Kirti Vardhan Singh emphasised that these initiatives not only address environmental pollution but also provide remunerative income to farmers, create local employment, and contribute to India's energy security. (ANI)