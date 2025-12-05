Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Rain Likely in Parts of the City, Cloudy Skies to Persist
Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Rain likely in parts of the city with cloudy skies to persist. Temperatures around 27°C, morning fog in some areas, and occasional light showers expected. Stay updated with latest IMD forecast.
Air Quality Remains Good With Patchy Rain Nearby
Bengaluru’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stands in the ‘Good’ category at 30–80, ensuring a clean and healthy atmosphere. Occasional light rainfall may occur in and around the city, with humidity levels likely to reach 81%. Moderate winds of around 19.8 km/h are expected to prevail, contributing to the pleasant weather pattern.
Bengaluru To See Partly Cloudy Skies
The capital city is expected to experience partly cloudy or dry weather through the day. Early morning fog may appear in a few localities, reducing visibility for a short duration. The maximum temperature is forecast at 27°C, while the minimum is expected to hover around 20°C, indicating mild and comfortable conditions for residents.
Rain Forecast For Southern And Coastal Districts
Rainfall is expected to continue across several parts of Karnataka tomorrow, particularly in the southern interior and coastal regions. The Meteorological Department has indicated a likelihood of moderate showers accompanied by thunder in districts such as Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, and Kodagu.
Coastal belts including Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada may also experience thunderous conditions.
Dry Weather Likely In Northern Interior Regions
In contrast, the northern interior of the state is expected to remain largely dry. Districts such as Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Yadgir, and Vijayanagar are unlikely to receive any rainfall.
Several parts of the southern interior, including Ramanagara, Mandya, Tumakuru, Hassan, Chitradurga, Davangere, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga, are also likely to experience dry or partly cloudy conditions.
