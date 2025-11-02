Congress's Jairam Ramesh criticises the BJP-led Bihar govt over paper leaks, corruption, and crime. He highlights dire poverty revealed by the caste survey and questions PM Modi's 'Mangal Raj' ahead of their Patna roadshow.

Scams and Youth Unemployment

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday criticised the BJP-led government in Bihar, highlighting the state's dire economic condition, rampant corruption, and deteriorating law and order situation. Ramesh's remarks come ahead of a high-profile roadshow in Patna by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Ramesh questioned the government's role in allowing numerous paper leaks and recruitment exam scams, which have jeopardised the future of lakhs of young people. He demanded to know why the business of selling fake degrees was permitted. In a post on X, he said, "Under your government's protection, Bihar has seen numerous paper leaks and recruitment exam scams, ruining the future of lakhs of youth. Why was such a massive scam allowed to happen, and why was the business of selling fake degrees permitted?"

Economic Hardship and Corruption

Citing the caste survey, Ramesh pointed out that 64% of Bihar's population, or around 9 crore people, survive on just ₹67 per day. He attributed this to the government's policies, which have led to 3.18 crore people leaving the state in search of employment. Ramesh questioned whether the government would take responsibility for this displacement. "According to the caste survey, 64% of the population, or around 9 crore people, survive on just ₹67 per day. After 20 years of your government, why is Bihar in such a dire state? Your policies have led to 3.18 crore people leaving the state in search of employment. Will you take responsibility for this displacement? The CAG has uncovered a ₹70,000 crore scam in 10 departments. Will you consider this a success of your government?" said the Congress leader.

Deteriorating Law and Order

Ramesh highlighted the alarming rate of crimes in Bihar, citing eight major murders and shootings in just one week. He referenced NCRB data, which reports an average of 8 murders, 33 kidnappings, and 133 serious crimes daily in the state. Ramesh asked if this was what the government meant by "Mangal Raj." "As you enjoy your roadshow, please take a look at the headlines about heinous crimes in Bihar over the past week. In just 7 days, there have been 8 major murders and shootings. The NCRB reports an average of 8 murders, 33 kidnappings, and 133 serious crimes daily in Bihar.

Recent High-Profile Crimes

The Congress leader also listed high-profile crimes committed in the last 7 days: Dularchand Yadav's murder in Mokama, the murder of Upendra Kushwaha's supporters, father-son duo in Bhojpur, ASI Anirudh Kumar's throat slitting in Siwan, attack on BJP leader Vivekanand Prasad in Bhagalpur, hotel staff Nitish Kumar shot for demanding bill in Rohtas, youth Shailendra's stabbing in Lakhisarai, Mantun Sahni's murder in Samastipur and Vikas Kumar shot in broad daylight in Patna. "So, Prime Minister, is this the so-called Mangal Raj of your trouble engine government?" questioned Jairam Ramesh, adding, "The streets of Patna have witnessed lathi charges against youth demanding jobs and fair recruitment processes almost every month, but now the same streets are hosting roadshows by the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister seeking votes."

PM Modi's Bihar Campaign

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his campaign in Bihar with a rally in Arrah. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address a rally in Nawada and will later travel to Patna for a roadshow. Voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)