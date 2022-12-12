Besharam Rang: SRK and Deepika's sizzling chemistry with Shilpa Rao's vocals are a dream combination

While the party song of the year, Besharam Rang, is finally out now. The avid fans and netizens have only gotten more excited for the movie to hit the screens on January 25, 2023. They have expressed their excitement on Twitter.

After a long wait, the makers have ended the anticipation of fans and netizens. The song teaser and stills had raised the curiosity of audiences and fans who want to witness King Khan with his nuanced performances again dominating the Bollywood film industry with Pathan. They have not been disappointed at all. Besharam Rang, the song features Shah Rukh Khan flaunting his chiseled body with abs and a long-haired look with black sunglasses.

He does nothing much but creatively play with his eyes in the entire song opposite Deepika Padukone. Towards the end, we see SRK and Deepika doing, flawless moves together. Surprisingly, Deepika Padukone is seen in a never seen before avatar. She has definitely raised the oomph and glamour quotient dressed in a hot yellow colored bikini set. The song's music has been composed by the iconic duo of Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravijiani. Besharam Rang, the song, has been sung by the noted Bollywood singer, Shilpa Rao. Shilpa, earlier had wowed audiences with her terrific voice in the chartbuster number, Ghungroo from War (2019).

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez breaks mum on Tiktok claim about being skinny during her and ex Justin Bieber relationship

The song has brilliant direction and cinematography. The song has effectively captured fans' attention towards several breathtaking locations in Spain. With foot-tapping music and an overall beach vibe, lyrics of the song, Besharam Rang, have been penned by Kumaar.

As soon as the song got released, the fans instantly took to Twitter and started a tweets fest. They can't stop themselves from giving stellar yet rave reviews about the song.

"I think #BesharamRang will be HIGHEST no. of views for a Bollywood song within 24hrs (given the extreme GARMI factor) #ShahRukhKhan #DeepikaPadukone #Pathaan," said a fan. "#BesharamRang most liked part was the Spanish version lyrics and composition. @VishalDadlani @ShekharRavjiani bring it extended version of male version and that music. That will surely hit the ground and will be chart buster in Christmas/New Year eve. #Pathaan," shared another fan. "Now we know why Sid Anand said “#BesharamRang will present two superstars of our generation, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, in their HOTTEST avatar yet.” The song is and will rule the charts and how!," a fan said. "And 15 years later, Om & Shantipriya are killing it in #BesharamRang," added a fan. "Wotz the heaven is cool nd hot enough with sexy deepi dance! she been delighted the world to be hunger - strike.. aahhh, not much enough this cemetery.. its barely fit on! come on sexy some more with the hot !.. Sid Anand is too wild for this #BesharamRang #Pathaan," said a fan. "Deepika Padukone in #BesharamRang from #Pathaan," added another fan. "Can’t take my eyes off deepika .. she is serving and how !!," a fan added.

The awaited actioner entertainer film, Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles, hits the theatres on January 25, 2023.

ALSO READ: Pathaan: The much-awaited song 'Besharam Rang' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is out now