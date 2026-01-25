Benoy Das from West Bengal's Cooch Behar expressed happiness after PM Modi praised his green initiative in 'Mann Ki Baat'. Das started a project in 2010 to create small forests and has successfully established five such green zones.

Cooch Behar Man Expresses Pride Over PM's Recognition

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday acknowledged his work during the 130th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Benoy Das expressed happiness and pride over the recognition. Das said he felt honoured that his hometown, Cooch Behar, had been mentioned by the Prime Minister, calling it a proud moment for the entire city as people across the country came to know about their efforts.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking about his initiative, he said the project began in 2010 with the aim of gradually developing and expanding small forests. So far, he has created five such forests and plans to establish similar green zones in every river basin. "I'm feeling very good. We live in a small city called Cooch Behar. This city has been mentioned by the Prime Minister of India. It's a matter of great pride for the people of Cooch Behar that the whole of India has seen this. We started this project in 2010. Our resolve is to gradually develop small forests and expand them. I have created five small forests. In the future, my intention is to create small forests in every river basin area," Benoy Das told ANI.

PM Modi Lauds Green Initiative in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Mann Ki Baat address, praised Benoy Das of Cooch Behar, West Bengal, for his individual efforts to make the district greener. The Prime Minister said Das has planted thousands of trees and has often personally borne the costs of purchasing, planting, and nurturing the saplings. He added that Das has also worked with local residents, students and municipal bodies whenever required. Owing to his sustained efforts, roadside greenery in the area has significantly improved.

"Benoy Das, a resident of Cooch Behar, West Bengal, has single-handedly worked to make his district green. Benoy Das ji has planted thousands of trees. He has often borne the entire cost of purchasing, planting, and caring for the saplings. Where necessary, he has collaborated with local people, students, and municipal bodies. Through his efforts, the greenery along the roadsides has further improved," PM Modi said. (ANI)