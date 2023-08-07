Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Controversial Data Protection Bill clears Lok Sabha amid privacy concerns; check details

    The ambit of these regulations encompasses personal data amassed within India from online data principals, as well as offline-collected personal data that has been subsequently digitized.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 3:27 PM IST

    The Lok Sabha on Monday (August 7) successfully passed the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, outlining the responsibilities of entities engaged in data handling and processing, alongside stipulating individuals' rights. Notably, the bill introduces substantial penalties for entities found breaching these regulations, ranging from a minimum of Rs 50 crore to a maximum of Rs 250 crore.

    The ambit of these regulations encompasses personal data amassed within India from online data principals, as well as offline-collected personal data that has been subsequently digitized. Moreover, if the processing occurs outside India and pertains to providing goods or services to Indian individuals, these norms will also be applicable.

    Union Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced the bill in the lower house on August 3. Amidst discussions, opposition members pressed for its referral to the standing committee for comprehensive evaluation. In response, Vaishnaw emphasized that the bill should be perceived as a "normal bill," dispelling assertions that it qualified as a money bill.

    Fundamentally, the bill delineates protocols for processing digital personal data, aiming to strike a balance "that recognises both the right of individuals to protect their personal data and the need to process such personal data for lawful purposes."

