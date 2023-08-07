National Handloom Day 2023: PM Modi meets weavers; participates in celebrations at Bharat Mandapam | WATCH

Amidst the program, PM Modi took the initiative to inaugurate the e-portal of 'Bharatiya Vastra Evam Shilp Kosh' – a Textiles and Crafts Repository developed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (August 7) actively engaged in activities commemorating National Handloom Day at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan. This occasion holds significance in India as it pays homage to the profound cultural legacy and artistry of the nation's handloom weavers. Year after year, this day is observed to amplify public consciousness regarding the handloom sector's pivotal role in shaping India's socio-economic advancement. This year marks the 9th edition of National Handloom Day.

As outlined by a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the event saw participation from more than 3,000 handloom and khadi weavers, skilled artisans, and stakeholders from the textile and MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) sectors.

The initiative will bring together handloom clusters across India, NIFT campuses, Weaver Service Centres, Indian Institute of Handloom Technology campuses, National Handloom Development Corporation, Handloom Export Promotion Council, KVIC institutions and various State Handloom Departments, the statement said.

The government established National Handloom Day, with the first celebration taking place on August 7, 2015.

The date was chosen as an ode to the Swadeshi Movement, which began on August 7, 1905, and promoted indigenous industries, particularly handloom weavers.

This day is significant in raising awareness about the importance of the handloom-weaving community and highlighting the sector's contribution to our country's socioeconomic development. The handloom industry is both a symbol of the nation's illustrious cultural heritage and a significant source of revenue for the country.