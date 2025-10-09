The wife of actor-turned-politician Pawan Singh, Jyoti Singh, has expressed her desire to contest from the Karakat Lok Sabha seat, citing that her husband has not visited the region since he lost the 2024 election from the constituency.

The wife of actor-turned-politician Pawan Singh, Jyoti Singh, has expressed her desire to contest from the Karakat Lok Sabha seat, citing that her husband has not visited the region since he lost the 2024 election from the constituency. Jyoti Singh addressed a press conference in Lucknow on Wednesday, where she responded to recent accusations made by her husband, who claimed that the controversy had been planned following his meeting with the top leadership of the National Democratic Alliance and his involvement in the Bihar elections.

She stated that the hopes and emotions of 2 lakh people who voted for Pawan Singh have been betrayed. She is being blamed for all the controversy due to political reasons. "I want to contest elections from Karakat (Bihar) because Pawan has not visited that area even once since he ran for the Lok Sabha from that seat. The hopes and emotions of the people who voted for him have been betrayed. Yet I am being blamed that I am doing all this for political reasons. Someone who couldn't stand for more than 2 lakh people who voted for him, how would he stand for his wife," Jyoti Singh said.

Jyoti Singh mentioned that she would refuse to contest elections even today if she were accepted by Pawan Singh as his wife.

"If he accepts me as his wife, I will refuse to contest the elections even today. If he also imposes the condition that I not meet his family, I am ready for that too. But the condition is that he accepts me as his wife," she said.

Jyoti Singh noted that Pawan Singh has been working as a star campaigner for the BJP for 15 years; however, he has not been able to secure an election ticket for himself. She asked how she could ask him for a ticket for herself under such circumstances.

"Pawan has worked as a star campaigner for the (BJP) party for 15 years. In those 15 years, he hasn't been able to secure a ticket for himself. So how can I possibly approach him and ask him to get me a BJP ticket? First, he should secure a ticket for himself," she said.

Earlier on October 8, Pawan Singh responded to the controversy surrounding him and his wife, Jyoti Singh.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "Our case has been going on in the court for the last 3-4 years...Why did you (wife Jyoti Singh) show affection only today?... What kind of affection is this? We can only call it politics that you want to trouble me."

Singh alleged that his wife is showing affection for him only now to trouble him, suggesting that her actions are politically motivated and accusing her of creating a political ruckus after he met with BJP leaders Amit Shah, Vinod Tawade, and JP Nadda ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections.

"On the direction of the BJP election in charge of the Bihar Assembly, Vinod Tawade, we will strengthen NDA for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar," said the Bhojpuri superstar.

The controversy began when Jyoti Singh visited Pawan Singh's residence, broke down, and made serious allegations against him. Pawan Singh has since responded with a statement on social media, defending himself and questioning Jyoti's motives.

Pawan Singh clarified that the police were present at his residence to maintain law and order, not because he called them. He claimed that a misconception was spread, suggesting he had summoned the police.

He accused Jyoti of creating a public dispute for her own ambitions and stated that family conflicts should remain private.

