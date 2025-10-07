In the midst of a viral video and the presence of police at his Lucknow residence, Pawan Singh responds to the claims made by Jyoti Singh.

Pawan Singh, a Bhojpuri celebrity and politician, has made news once more, but this time not for his films or political rallies. His personal life has taken the stage as a video emerged showing his wife, Jyoti Singh, sobbing outside his Lucknow home. In the viral video, police officers are seen stopping her from entering the home. The drama has escalated with charges of harassment, political pressure, and adultery, attracting attention not only from fans but also from the general public, given the upcoming Bihar assembly election. Pawan Singh has finally stepped out to explain his side of the tale.

On Monday, Pawan Singh responded to the charges in a lengthy Hindi statement posted on his Instagram account. In it, he defended his actions, questioned his wife's motivations, and related an incident at his housing complex.

He wrote, “I know only one thing in my life that the public is God for me. Will I hurt the sentiments of all of you, because of whom I have reached this far? Jyoti Singh ji. Is it not true that when you came to my society yesterday morning, I respectfully invited you to my house and we talked for about 1:30 hours?"

Singh also blamed Jyoti for trying to pressure him into supporting her political ambitions. “Your only insistence is to get me to contest the elections somehow, which is beyond my capacity", he wrote.

Regarding the police presence at the location, he denied that he had summoned policemen, stating that they had been stationed there since the morning to guarantee that any occurrences occurred in their presence and to prevent incidents involving people following Jyoti. "A misconception was spread in the society that I called the police, whereas the truth is that the police were present there since morning so that whatever happens, happens in their presence, and nothing untoward happens anywhere by the people who came with you or by anyone else" , according to him.

The incident with Jyoti at the Lucknow house

Jyoti's video shows her being stopped at the entrance of Pawan Singh's residence by police personnel who requested her to accompany them to a station. In the video, she claims she was denied access and that she has not filed a domestic abuse case; she defines the court processes as linked to maintenance.

Jyoti is heard questioning Singh about his alleged adultery and usage of her during the election. In the video, she also makes a dramatic threat, claiming she would drink poison if justice is not served.

Her words in the video were, “Aaj main sirf samaj ke kehne par yahan aayi thi, bas yeh din dekhne ke liye. Agar abhi bhi insaaf nahin mila to koi umeed nahin hai. Main ghar mein zehar kha kar mar jaungi; iss ghar se meri laash jaayegi. Yeh last baar hai jo main keh rahi hoon. Main ek shareef ghar ki beti hoon, ek shareef ghar ki bahu hoon. Agar mujhe police station jaana pad raha hai, to main yahin se zehar kha kar nikal lungi. Bas, bohot ho gaya. Insaaf dijiye mujhe."

“Today I came here only because society asked me to, just to see this day. If I still don’t get justice, then there is no hope. I will take poison at home and die; my body will be taken out of this house. This is the last time I’m saying this. I am the daughter of a respectable family, the daughter-in-law of a respectable home. If I have to go to the police station, I will take poison right here and leave. That’s enough. Give me justice."

She also accused him straight, “Yeh samaj ki seva karenge? Yeh Pawan ji seva karenge jo apni patni ko nikalne ke liye police bula rahe hain? Chunav ke dauraan apni patni ka istemal kiya, aur phir doosri ladkiyon ko lekar hotel gaye. Sab poochte the na ki chunav ke baad main kyun aa gayi? Kyunki chunav ke 20 din baad Pawan ji hamare saamne ek ladki ko lekar hotel gaye the. Hum ek patni hoke yeh bardaasht nahin kar sakte the, isiliye hum chale gaye. Aur ab yeh Pawan ji insaaf karenge?"

‘Will he serve society? Will Pawan ji serve society when he is calling the police to throw his wife out? He used his wife during the elections, and then went to hotels with other women. Everyone used to ask why I came back after the elections. It’s because 20 days after the elections Pawan ji took a woman to a hotel in front of us. As a wife, I couldn’t tolerate this, so I left. And now will Pawan ji give justice?’"

According to reports, both parties have filed legal charges against one other, and the case is being handled by a judge. Police at the scene urged Jyoti to follow them to a station; the video shows authorities attempting to regulate the situation and prevent escalation while the legal procedure is ongoing.

About the case

Pawan Singh filed for divorce at the Ara Family Court in 2022 and has reportedly skipped multiple court appearances, significantly disrupting Jyoti's life. While Jyoti initially requested Rs 5 lakh in monthly maintenance, she insists that more than money or property, she simply wants to speak with her husband.

Although the court just delivered a divorce ruling, no specifics have been made public.

Political background

The controversy has erupted against the background of Bihar's assembly elections. Pawan Singh, who has just rejoined the NDA and met with key BJP officials, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J.P. Nadda, has emerged as a divisive character amid intense campaign dynamics.

Bihar's 18th Legislative Assembly election will be contested in two phases: November 6, 2025 (121 constituencies) and November 11, 2025 (122 constituencies).