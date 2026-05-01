Congress MP Jairam Ramesh welcomed the Supreme Court's anticipatory bail for Pawan Khera, calling it a victory for the Constitution. Pramod Tiwari echoed this, stating "truth has won," and called for Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to resign.

Congress Welcomes SC Verdict

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to grant anticipatory bail to party leader Pawan Khera, saying that "the Constitution has won today." Addressing the reporters, Ramesh said the verdict was a "day of happiness" for the party and described it as a victory for constitutional values. He added that the decision sends a message to the public that institutions tasked with safeguarding the Constitution continue to function effectively. "... The Constitution has won today... It is a day of happiness. We welcome the Supreme Court's decision... We will keep trying, but today's decision tells the public that the protectors of the Constitution are still alive," he said.

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Echoing similar thoughts, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari claimed that "truth has won and justice has prevailed." He also targeted the Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, over alleged misuse of police forces and called for his resignation. Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said, "The truth has won, and justice prevailed...The Chief Minister (Himanta Biswa Sarma) should have kept the facts forward in connection with his wife, but to disrespect him (Pawan Khera), they sent forces to Delhi and Hyderabad...He (Himanta Biswa Sarma) has no right to continue as the CM."

Background of the Case

The remarks come after the Supreme Court granted an anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a matter linked to an alleged forgery and defamation case linked to the allegedly making false allegations against the wife of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

On Thursday, the SC had reserved its verdict on a plea filed by Congress leader Pawan Khera challenging a Gauhati High Court order denying him anticipatory bail in a defamation and forgery case linked to allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Congress leader had earlier approached the Supreme Court against the rejection of his anticipatory bail by the Gauhati High Court in a case where an FIR has been registered by the Assam police against Khera for allegedly making false allegations against Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, the wife of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Gauhati High Court had denied him relief on April 24.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had also rejected Khera's plea seeking to extend the transit anticipatory bail, granted to him earlier by the Telangana High Court, on the ground of enabling him to approach any jurisdictional court in Assam to seek relief. However, the apex court had clarified its earlier order in which it had stayed the one-week transit anticipatory bail granted to Khera by the Telangana High Court to the extent that the same will not have any adverse influence on the jurisdictional court, which would decide over Khera's plea. (ANI)