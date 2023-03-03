Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Conrad Sangma stakes claim to form government, may take oath as Meghalaya CM on March 7

    The chief of the National People's Party (NPP) submitted his resignation letter to Governor Phagu Chauhan on Friday and has staked claim to form the new government in the state. Conrad Sangma's party NPP emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly election.

    First Published Mar 3, 2023, 2:50 PM IST

    Conrad Sangma is likely to take oath as Meghalaya chief minister on March 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the ceremony. Sangma handed his resignation to Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan on Friday and declared his intention to establish a new government after his National People's Party won the most votes in the Assembly election.

    Sangma, the outgoing chief minister, claimed that he has an "absolute majority with 32 MLAs" on his side but refused to give details of supporting parties.

    The National People's Party was the single largest party with 26 seats, while the BJP won two in the 60-member assembly. The BJP has decided to back Conrad Sangma. The NPP had decided to contest solo ahead of the election, following a rift over corruption allegations by the BJP against the NPP.

    The United Democratic Party (UDP), which was the NPP's ally in the last government, emerged as the second-largest party, winning 11 constituencies. It had won only six seats in the 2018 polls.

    The Congress and the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won five seats each, while the BJP secured two assembly segments.

    Conrad Sangma called Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ask for assistance to establish a government in the state, and his request was quickly accepted, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma tweeted earlier on Thursday. Sarma further said that BJP national president JP Nadda advised the state unit of the party to support the National People's Party in forming the next government in Meghalaya.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2023, 2:50 PM IST
