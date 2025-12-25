St. Mary's Church in Ayodhya celebrated Christmas with vibrant decorations and hymns. As dense fog hit the city, the festive spirit swept across India, with special prayers in Noida, Mumbai, and Shimla, and symbolic candle lighting in Dharamshala.

Christmas Festivities in Ayodhya

St. Mary's Church in Ayodhya shone bright on Christmas, adorned with twinkling lights, stars, and cribs. Father Raymond, the priest in charge, beamed with joy, "It is Christmas today... The church is decorated... This is a 7-year-old church... This is a universal festival... Children are especially excited for this..."

As the congregation gathered, the air was filled with hymns and warmth. Father Raymond welcomed all, emphasising Christmas as a time for love and togetherness. The church's vibrant decorations reflected the community's enthusiasm, making the celebration memorable. As the city celebrated, dense fog descended on Ayodhya, intensifying the cold wave.

Nationwide Christmas Cheer

Elsewhere, cities across the nation are radiating festive spirit. Streets and homes have been adorned with lights, bells, and wreaths as the joy of Christmas sweeps across India. A special prayer meeting was held in Noida on Christmas Eve, while preparations for the occasion were underway at Our Lady Catholic Church in Siliguri and St. Paul's Cathedral Church in Vijayawada. The market storefronts have been transformed into festive wonderlands, with Santa Claus's sleigh, bells, sparkling stars, wreaths, and decorated Christmas trees gracing the streets. The festive season has brought a sense of shared joy and excitement to communities across the country.

Symbolic Celebrations in Dharamshala

In Dharamshala, at St. John in the Wilderness Church, people gathered to offer prayers and light candles, a symbolic act of faith and hope. Priest Victor Khoji shared the profound message behind the candles: "The light of candles conveys the message that Jesus is the light of the world. By lighting the candles, we are sending a message that Jesus is the light of the world, and that the Lord Jesus has said we are also the light of the world. Many people believe that all prayers are answered here."

Special Prayers Across Major Cities

On Christmas Eve, similar prayers echoed across churches nationwide. The Christ Church in Shimla, St. Mary's Cathedral Church in Ranchi, and St. Michael's Church in Mumbai held special prayer services to mark the occasion. In Mumbai, the Church of Our Lady of Victories was filled with the melodies of hymns and Christmas carols, as devotees joined together to celebrate the season's spirit.

The Spirit of Christmas

Christmas, celebrated every year on December 25th, is a time for joy, compassion, and togetherness. It marks the birth of Jesus Christ and brings forth messages of peace, love, and harmony. Families gather to share meals, exchange gifts, sing carols, and spread warmth in the chilly season. Churches hold special prayers, fostering an atmosphere of faith and hope. This beloved festival is celebrated worldwide with enthusiasm, having special significance for Christians everywhere. (ANI)