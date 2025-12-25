Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani welcomed passengers as Navi Mumbai International Airport began operations. The inaugural IndiGo flight from Bengaluru received a water salute. Passengers praised the new airport's futuristic infrastructure.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani welcomed passengers at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), which commenced its airline operations on Thursday with the arrival of its first commercial flight. Passengers expressed gratitude to Gautam Adani for his welcome and spoke highly of the airport's advanced facilities and infrastructure.

Speaking with ANI, a passenger, Ram Prasad said, "We came from Bangalore, and we booked this trip specifically to explore the Navi Mumbai airport.... First of all, I thank Mr Adani. He came and welcomed all the passengers. My daughter is the first passenger whom he welcomed. I am very happy. Everything is good." Another passenger, Sunil Bajaj, said, "It feels very good that an international airport has come to Navi Mumbai... The driveway is beautiful and big... It will be futuristic."

Inaugural Flights and Carrier Operations

The first aircraft recieved a ceremonial water cannon salute on arrival. The inaugural arrival, IndiGo flight 6E460 from Bengaluru, touched down at 08:00 hrs and was welcomed with the traditional water salute. This was followed by the airport's first departure, an IndiGo flight 6E882 to Hyderabad, which took off at 08:40 hrs, completing NMIA's inaugural arrival and departure cycle.

Additionally, marking key milestones, Akasa Air and Air India Express inaugurated their services from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Thursday, becoming two of the first carriers to commence commercial operations at the airport on the day it opened. While Akasa Air's 31st aircraft operated the airline's inaugural Delhi-NMIA flight, Air India Express operates direct flights to Bengaluru and Delhi.

Project and Ownership Details

Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (NMIAL) is a special purpose vehicle established to develop, construct, operate, and maintain the greenfield international airport project in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. NMIAL is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) between Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), a subsidiary of Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL), which holds the majority stake of 74 per cent, while the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO), a Government of Maharashtra undertaking, holds the remaining 26 per cent. AAHL is a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship incubator of the Adani Group.

Airport Scale, Design, and Future Vision

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) (IATA: NMI; ICAO: VANM) is set to become one of the busiest and most significant aviation hubs in India. Located in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, NMIA is strategically positioned to meet the growing air traffic demand in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Western India.

Spanning over 1,160 hectares (2,866 acres), on completion, NMIA is designed to handle 90 million passengers per annum (MPPA). The airport will feature two parallel runways, state-of-the-art terminal buildings, and advanced cargo facilities, ensuring a seamless passenger experience and efficient cargo handling.

NMIA is set to be a greenfield airport with sustainable and eco-friendly infrastructure, incorporating renewable energy sources and green building practices. The fluid and futuristic design is influenced by the Lotus, India's national flower. In the initial phase, NMIA will have the capacity to manage 20 MPPA and 0.5 million metric tonnes of cargo annually.

NMIA is committed to setting new benchmarks in operational efficiency, sustainability, and passenger satisfaction. With its modern infrastructure and strategic location, NMIA is poised to become a prominent gateway to India and a significant player in the global aviation industry. (ANI)