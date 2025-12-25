The CBI will challenge the Delhi High Court's bail order for ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. The victim protested the decision, expressing fear for her safety and calling for the bail to be cancelled.

CBI to Challenge Bail in Supreme Court

The Central Bureau of Information (CBI) will move to the Supreme Court to challenge the Delhi High Court order to suspend the life sentence of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and grant him bail in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The probe agency has examined the order passed by the Division Bench of the Delhi High Court in the Unnao Rape Case and has decided to file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court at the earliest, an official said.

Delhi High Court Proceedings

The accused filed an appeal along with a bail application, which was strongly opposed by the CBI and the victim's family, before the Delhi High Court. The CBI filed timely replies and detailed written submissions opposing the plea.

Division bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar suspended the sentence and granted bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar. He has been granted relief on the condition that he furnish a bail bond of Rs 15 lakh. However, he will remain in custody as he has not yet been granted bail in the victim's father's custodial death matter. An appeal and application for suspension of sentence is pending before the High Court of Delhi. He was sentenced to 10 years in that case.

While granting bail, the High Court directed that Sengar not enter the 5-kilometre area where the victim resides in Delhi. It is also directed that Sengar Shall remain in Delhi. He shall not contact the victim's family members.

Senior advocate N Hariharan, alongwith Advocate SP M Tripathi, appeared for Kuldeep Singh Sengar. It was submitted that Kuldeep Singh Sengar is not a public servant. It was also submitted that the age of the victims is in dispute, as it is different in different documents. In this situation, the medical report on her age should be considered.

On the other hand, Advocate Mehmood Pracha appeared on behalf of the victim. While opposing the bail plea, it was submitted that there was a threat to the life of the victim. Earlier, she was given security. However, it was withdrawn later. Her father was beaten during police custody, and he succumbed to the injury. In this case, Sengar was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment.

Victim Protests Bail Decision, Cites Fear

The victim, her mother, and women activist Yogitha Bhayana held a protest at India Gate hours after the court granted bail to Kuldeep Sengar.

The victim, while sitting on the India Gate premises, alleged that bail was granted due to the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. "I heard the judgment, and I felt very bad. I wanted to kill myself then and there, but I stopped after thinking about my family. Injustice has been done to us. Elections are coming, and he has been released on bail so that his wife can contest the polls. If such a rape accused will come out, how will we be safe?" the victim told ANI on Sengar's suspension of sentence.

The victim also called for the bail to be cancelled, citing that she is scared after his bail order. "Everyone has become unsafe. His bail should be revoked, and he should be remanded to custody. We will go to the Supreme Court. I have faith in the Supreme Court. We are scared that he has been released," she said.