CPI(M) MP John Brittas claims the Congress leadership's 'ceasefire' with Shashi Tharoor is a temporary move for the Kerala polls. He alleged the party 'requires' Tharoor for now, and this warmth won't last once elections are over.

'Ceasefire Won't Last Past Polls'

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas has claimed that the Congress leadership's apparent "ceasefire" with Shashi Tharoor may last only until the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, suggesting that the party "requires" him for electoral reasons.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an interview with ANI amid speculation over Tharoor's equations with the Congress high command, Brittas said the recent warmth between Tharoor and the leadership followed his meeting with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

"So-called ceasefire, the media says that happened because of the meeting (between) Shashi Tharoor and Rahul Gandhi, it has happened because Kerala elections are going to take place," Brittas said.

"The moment the elections are over, I don't think they (Congress) may require Shashi Tharoor as such. They require him now. The favour they show to Shashi Tharoor now may not last long beyond the Kerala elections. He's intelligent enough to know that," Brittas added.

As a well-wisher of Shashi Tharoor...the intent of Congress leaders is that they want to keep him till the Kerala elections are over," Brittas added.

'Six CM Candidates in Kerala'

Brittas also took a swipe at the Congress over its leadership dynamics in Kerala, remarking that the party has "six Chief Minister candidates," starting from general secretary KC Venugopal to Shashi Tharoor.

"Congress has got six CM candidates, starting with KC Venugopal to Shashi Tharoor, we don't know what's going to happen. KC Venugopal is the frontrunner," Brittas said.

He noted that whenever Tharoor makes a statement, Congress leaders quickly reiterate that he remains in the party.

On rumours that Tharoor might join the BJP, Brittas said speculation appears to have subsided after his recent meeting with the Congress leadership.

Calling Tharoor "a very good friend" and "everybody's friend," Brittas said he wished him well but questioned whether everyone in Congress genuinely supported him.

Background of the Apparent Thaw

Tharoor, who was seen to have strained ties with the party leadership, had met Rahul Gandhi and Kharge last month and is learnt to have shared his views and concerns.

There was an apparent thaw after the meeting with Tharoor seen to be coming close to the leadership. He later attended a meeting at Gandhi's parliamentary office, where Kharge was also present.

Following the meeting, Tharoor was seen strongly defending Gandhi in Parliament, particularly over allegations that he was not being allowed to speak.

Tharoor's "changed demeanour" was widely noticed as he had previously avoided commenting on such matters. Many Congress leaders saw this as a positive sign for the party ahead of the Kerala elections, where he remains one of the party's prominent faces. (ANI)