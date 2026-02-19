Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in Guwahati for the Assam election campaign, announced plans to meet people directly for feedback on ticket distribution. She also visited the Maa Kamakhya Temple, seeking blessings for the upcoming polls.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday shed light on the party's political campaign in Assam ahead of the state assembly elections, stating that she would personally be meeting people to take suggestions and ensure effective distribution of tickets. The Congress MP, who arrived in the city earlier in the day, reflected on the ticket distribution process and said that the members of the screening committee have been visiting every district in the state.

"I am meeting everyone and taking their suggestions and feedback. That is what we will do for two days, trying to meet as many people individually as we can. Members of the screening committee have been going to every district. They will take feedback and then assess it. Our efforts are to distribute the tickets well and contest the elections strongly," Gandhi told reporters here.

When asked about the alliance talks for the state assembly elections, the Congress MP asked to "wait and watch what happens".

Temple Visit in Guwahati

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi offered prayers at the Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.

"I sought the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, and I am feeling very good after offering prayers at the temple," she said.

CM Sarma Confident of BJP Victory

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier expressed confidence in Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in poll-bound state, asserting that no one can act as a barrier to restrict the party's win under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the BJP's 'Booth Vijay Sankalp Sabha' in Guwahati, Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed PM Modi for his development initiatives in the state, particularly highlighting the recently approved underwater tunnel in the Brahmaputra River connecting Gohpur and Numaligarh. He termed it as "an unimaginable gift to Assam".

"This time we will win, by making a record. What we want was given by the Prime Minister to Assam. Today, the Prime Minister has given us such a highway where the aircraft can land. Yesterday, the Union Cabinet met, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi allocated Rs 18,000 crore to construct an underwater tunnel in the Brahmaputra River connecting Gohpur and Numaligarh. What we can't imagine, the Prime Minister has given an unimaginable gift to Assam," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)