Jan Suraaj spokesperson Pavan Varma said that he was "not at all surprised" by the Congress's performance in the election, stating that the party's ambitions were far greater than its actual electoral strength. He remarked, "The Congress party's ambitions far outweighed its electoral capabilities. The Congress party fails to understand a basic truth that you cannot build a house on fantasy, the first floor, unless the foundation is laid."

Recounting the rich history of India's biggest political party, Varma highlighted the sorry state of Congress's groundwork. "The party's organisational groundwork has collapsed. Congress has no real existence in Bihar anymore," he said

'Yatras can't hide party's weakness'

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi's "Voter Adhikar Yatra," where he rode a motorcycle with his sister and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, along with RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav, Varma said such activities may grab headlines but cannot hide the party's weakness. "This is the same party that ruled the state for 30-40 years and was once the country's largest political force. Rahul Gandhi may come to Bihar, ride a motorcycle or jump into a pond and take a bath. Yes, it will get him headlines, but the Congress is no longer a strong party."

Refuting 'BJP B-team' allegations

Responding to allegations that Jan Suraaj is the "B team" of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Varma said that if that is the case, he admires the tolerance of the Bharatiya Janata Party. "If Prashant Kishor's team is the BJP's B team, then I salute the BJP's tolerance. He has helped bring to power parties that were strong critics of the BJP. He even placed four to five NDA ministers in the dock on corruption charges, yet he is called Team B," he added.

Explaining Jan Suraaj's electoral outcome

Jan Suraaj failed to open an account in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. Even after garnering huge public support during the campaign, the party was unable to win a single seat. Pavan Varma explained the electoral outcome of the Bihar Assembly Election and said, "We offered the public a third option. But the people of Bihar did not want the RJD to return, so they used their vote to keep the party in power that was already there."

On question whether Jan Suraaj "hit above its weight," Varma said, "Which party does not project its capabilities beyond what it is? The BJP itself used the 2024 slogan 'Abki Baar 400 Paar.' We can say the same to them. Politics is a game of ups and downs." (ANI)