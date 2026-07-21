Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the need for a new anti-defection law. He urged the suspension of house business to debate a law that curbs opportunism but allows for dissent.

Congress MP Seeks New Anti-Defection Law

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha seeking suspension of Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business to discuss the need for a new anti-defection law to curb "mass political defections" driven by opportunism while allowing space for genuine dissent within Parliament and legislatures.

In his notice to Lok Sabha Secretary-General, Tewari said the proposed law should "proscribe Mass Political Defections driven by opportunism and bereft of any genuine ideological or policy differences" while simultaneously providing space for "honest and critical dissent" both inside and outside Parliament and the legislatures.

"I move that this House do suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to discuss the need for a New Anti-Defection Law that proscribes Mass Political Defections driven by opportunism and bereft of any genuine ideological or policy differences while simultaneously providing space for honest and critical dissent both inside and outside Parliament and the legislatures," Tewari said in his notice.

He urged the government to suspend the day's business and allow a full discussion on the issue, which he described as a matter of urgent importance.

"I therefore urge the Government to adjourn the business for today and allow a full discussion on this matter of urgent importance," the Congress MP said.

The notice was submitted on July 20 for the sitting of the Lok Sabha on July 21.

Renewed Debate Amid Political Turmoil

Tewari's demand comes amid renewed political debate over defections and the effectiveness of the existing anti-defection framework. He has argued that while political defections motivated by opportunism should be discouraged, any new law should also protect the right of lawmakers to express honest and critical dissent.

The political landscape witnessed fresh turbulence recently as two major Opposition parties -- Shiv Sena (UBT) in Maharashtra and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal -- grappled with dramatic internal splits. While ruling alliances hailed the developments as proof of their growing influence, Opposition leaders described them as acts of betrayal, political engineering and a threat to democratic norms.

Meanwhile, the Monsoon Session of Parliament began on Monday and is scheduled to continue till August 13. (ANI)