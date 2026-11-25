Congress secured a major victory in Rajasthan by winning 24 out of 37 Zila Pramukh posts, following a strong performance in recent panchayat polls, while the BJP trailed behind with 10 seats amidst internal disciplinary issues.

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 25 (ANI): Congress in Rajasthan has managed to win the Zila Pramukh posts in 24 of 37 districts on Wednesday, while the BJP secured 10, the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) two and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) one (Nagaur). The results come days after the Congress' strong performance in the panchayat polls. In Didwana, the contest ended in a tie, and the BJP won the post through a lottery draw. Speaking to ANI, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra thanked rural voters for the results. He said Congress workers would not become arrogant and would "continue to work responsibly". "In 2028, we will form a Congress government in Rajasthan, and in 2029, under the INDIA bloc, we will make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister of the country, " he said.

However, in Churu, the BJP's Kanika Singh Rathore won the Zila Pramukh post with 22 votes in the 39-member Zila Parishad, despite the Congress having a numerical majority. Her win is being seen as a sign of former Rajasthan Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajendra Rathore's influence. Dotasra said, "Some of our own people have betrayed the Congress. Those who engaged in betrayal will be identified and expelled from the party." In Jodhpur, Congress candidate Pramila Choudhary won with 36 votes against 7 for the BJP's Laxmanram Choudhary, helped by three RLP votes and one cross-vote from the BJP camp. In Beawar, the BJP lost despite a majority, with Congress's Mamta Gurjar winning by one vote. In Jaisalmer, 21-year-old Santosh Kumari became the Zila Pramukh and is claimed to be the youngest in the state. Bikaner's results also took centre stage as Sarita Chauhan, daughter of senior Congress leader Govind Ram Meghwal, contested with BJP support against the party's official candidate, Nikita Dudi, who won with 23 votes. The Pradesh Congress Committee suspended Chauhan for six years. BJP candidate Himmat Singh Jhala has become the new Zila Pramukh of Udaipur.

Dotasra claimed that Meghwal had kept Congress Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members confined with him. He said talks were held with Meghwal five times, involving himself, state incharge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Meghwal had assured them he would persuade his daughter, but she did not withdraw. Dotasra said an inquiry report had been sought, after which it would go to the party high command, which will decide on any action against Meghwal, an AICC member. "The action taken will serve as a precedent," he said. "We have expelled Sarita ji for six years. Regarding Govind Ram Meghwal ji. If his involvement is also found, since he is an AICC member, we will investigate and send a report to the AICC for action against him as well," he said. He also targeted the Rajkumar Roat-led BAP, accusing it of acting as the "B-team" of the BJP, claiming that it joined hands with the BJP after winning with the support of the INDIA bloc. "The Bharat Adivasi Party is functioning as the BJP's 'B-team' in Rajasthan. This is proven. Winning with the support of our INDIA alliance and then joining hands with the BJP to burnish their politics will prove costly for them," he said.

Speaking to reporters in Jodhpur, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said people were outraged that Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the BJP president and other leaders had not publicly accepted defeat in the panchayat polls. "After losing, they should say that we bow our heads before the people and accept our defeat. Their arrogance has still not gone away," he said. This sweep to 24 Zila Pramukh posts directly builds on the Congress securing a majority in 27 of the state's 37 Zila Parishads, including Jaipur, Jodhpur and Bikaner, while the BJP held a majority in only six districts and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) in Nagaur in Panchayat polls. The rural surge also marks a sharp shift from just months earlier, when the BJP secured a resounding victory in the Rajasthan urban local body elections, winning the Jaipur Municipal Corporation board with 78 seats. (ANI)