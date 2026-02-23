HP Minister Jagat Singh Negi slammed the BJP for acting against the state's interests over the Revenue Deficit Grant. He expressed confidence in Congress winning the Rajya Sabha election and accused the Centre of attempting to weaken small states.

The Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal development Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jagat Singh Negi, on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was acting against the interests of the hill state and asserted that the ruling Congress would "definitely win" the upcoming Rajya Sabha election due to its numerical strength. Speaking to the media after returning from New Delhi and later in an interaction with ANI, Negi said the state leadership held meetings with Congress high command, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, to discuss the prevailing financial situation of Himachal Pradesh and to chalk out future political strategy.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BJP Accused of Betraying Himachal's Interests

Negi alleged that the BJP had not supported Himachal's demand for continuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG). "The Bharatiya Janata Party is not working in Himachal Pradesh's interest. Earlier too, when we passed a resolution in the Assembly seeking continuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant, the BJP backed out. Why did they betray the people of Himachal?" he said. He added that discussions were held in Delhi on the impact of RDG and the possible strategy ahead. "Whatever strategy has been decided will be seen in the coming time. We will do everything within our jurisdiction," Negi said, accusing the Centre of adopting "unconstitutional methods" in dealing with the grant.

Confidence in Rajya Sabha Victory

In one seat of the Rajya Sabha election, Negi expressed confidence of victory. "We have the numbers. Our candidate will win 100%. But if the BJP uses money power or other means, then anything is possible in India. Still, we are going to win," he said, adding that the party's high command would decide the candidate.

Centre's Policies 'Harmful' for Small States

The minister argued that the Constitution had envisaged financial support for smaller deficit states like Himachal Pradesh until the revenue-expenditure gap is bridged. "If the 16th Finance Commission recommended stopping RDG, the report should have been discussed in Parliament. Instead, it was accepted as it is. This is harmful for small states like Himachal and Nagaland," he said.

Negi further alleged that the Centre intended to weaken smaller states. "The intention of the central government is to convert such states into Union Territories, as seen in Jammu and Kashmir. If such thinking succeeds, it will be a threat to the unity and integrity of the country," he claimed.

Resource Mobilisation Efforts Blocked

The minister said the state had attempted reforms and resource mobilisation, including imposing a water cess, but claimed the Centre blocked its implementation. "Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir imposed similar cess and were not stopped. Himachal was stopped because they want the state government to fall," he alleged.

Allegations of Suppressing Democratic Voices

Referring to a recent AI summit in Delhi, Negi criticised what he described as "drama" during the event and alleged police high-handedness during a peaceful protest at Himachal Sadan. "Even when ministers and the Chief Minister were present, police entered without protocol. This reflects an attempt to suppress democratic voices," he said.

Relief for Orchardists from Supreme Court

Welcoming a Supreme Court stay on tree-felling directions in Himachal, Negi said the decision provided relief to orchardists. "It is a good decision. Some High Court orders had directed the cutting of orchards and the demolition of structures. We have been asked to frame a policy and present it before the competent authority," he said. (ANI)