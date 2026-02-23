Assam Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Debabrata Saikia announced plans to form a strong, united opposition alliance with parties like AJP and Raijor Dal to challenge the ruling BJP in the 2026 legislative assembly elections.

Opposition Alliance Talks

The Congress will contest the 2026 Assam legislative assembly elections in a strong and united manner against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in alliance with other opposition forces. This was reiterated today in New Delhi by Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the legislative assembly Debabrata Saikia.

Speaking to the media during a Screening Committee meeting held at Indira Bhawan here, the two leaders stated that discussions are ongoing with Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Raijor Dal, APHLC, and Left parties, and that the talks have been extremely positive. Debabrata Saikia informed that discussions are underway with the President of Raijor Dal regarding seat-sharing in two to three constituencies.

Gogoi on Party's Organisational Structure

Interacting with journalists, Gogoi said that the resignation of former APCC president Bhupen Borah has had no impact whatsoever on the party's organisational structure. He stated, "Generally, when a leader leaves, many local leaders from that constituency follow. But I salute the workers of the Ranganadi constituency. On the very day he left, party workers were seated in their office holding a block-level meeting. Presidents of both blocks and mandals of the Ranganadi constituency were present. I was busy the entire day and am not fully aware of developments in Bihpuria. There are reports that many people have joined the Congress in Bihpuria. We will inform you in due course."

Responding to questions on the alliance, Gogoi clarified that everything is progressing in a positive direction.

Saikia Dispels Misinformation

Meanwhile, Debabrata Saikia said, "Names are being discussed in the Screening Committee. The final decision will be taken by the Election Committee. No name has been finalised so far. In some constituencies, only one or two names have been proposed." Saikia also mentioned that misinformation is being spread in Assam regarding whether an alliance with Raijor Dal has been finalised or not. He said, "There are rumours that discussions with Raijor Dal have ended. I do not know who is spreading such misinformation. I urge everyone not to pay heed to such propaganda. Discussions are ongoing; no final decision has been taken yet. Akhil Gogoi has been in touch regarding several constituencies. Efforts are being made to reach a consensus as far as possible. Talks are also ongoing with leaders of the All-Party Hills. The four-member committee formed for this purpose is holding discussions. Talks are also being held with Asom Jatiya Parishad, CPI, and CPI(M)."

On Discussions with Akhil Gogoi

The LoP further clarified that he does not have any information to substantiate the claims being circulated in the media and on social media. Responding to a query about Akhil Gogoi addressing a press conference today regarding the alliance, Saikia remarked that Akhil Gogoi frequently addresses the media and that several rounds of discussions have already taken place with him, with more to follow. He added that finalising the alliance will take some time, and all possible efforts are being made to arrive at a mutual understanding. (ANI)