Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh inaugurated the Special Handloom Expo and celebrated the 43rd Foundation Day of the NHDC. He reiterated the government's support for weavers, Swadeshi textiles, and strengthening market linkages.

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday inaugurated the Special Handloom Expo and presided over the 43rd Foundation Day celebrations of the National Handloom Development Corporation (NHDC) at Handloom Haat, Janpath here.

The Ministry of Textiles mentioned that the celebration marked a significant milestone in NHDC's 43-year journey of strengthening India's handloom ecosystem and supporting the livelihoods of weavers nationwide.

Commitment to Handloom and Swadeshi Textiles

Addressing the gathering, Giriraj Singh emphasised the pivotal role of the handloom sector in sustaining rural livelihoods and promoting sustainable, indigenous production systems. He reiterated the Government of India's commitment to strengthening domestic manufacturing, expanding market access for artisans, and encouraging citizens to actively support Swadeshi textiles.

The Minister also outlined the roadmap for NHDC's future initiatives while appreciating the Corporation's sustained efforts in empowering the weaving community.

Expo and Foundation Day Highlights

The Foundation Day celebrations were held as part of the ongoing Special Handloom Expo (February 21- March 2), aimed at promoting Swadeshi handloom products, strengthening direct market linkages between weavers and consumers, and enhancing sustainable livelihood opportunities for artisans.

Comic Book to Engage Younger Audiences

During the event, the Minister released a multi-lingual comic book designed to create greater awareness about the handloom sector, particularly among younger audiences. The publication presents the legacy, processes, and cultural significance of handloom weaving in an engaging and accessible format.

Annual Report and Artisan Felicitation

An Annual Report presentation highlighted NHDC's key achievements over the past year, including major initiatives, outreach programmes, and efforts toward economic empowerment of weavers.

Distinguished weavers and artisans were felicitated for their exceptional craftsmanship, innovation, and enduring contribution to preserving and promoting India's rich weaving traditions.

Cultural Showcase and Exhibition Tour

Enhancing the cultural vibrancy of the celebration, a Paridhan Pradarshini showcased an elegant display of handloom garments reflecting the diversity, craftsmanship, and aesthetic excellence embedded in India's regional weaving traditions.

The Union Minister also visited the exhibition area at Handloom Haat, which features 60 stalls, comprising of 48 handloom and 12 handicraft stalls, and interacted with weavers and exhibitors. He appreciated the quality, innovation, and wide variety of handwoven products on display.